Makers of Joker 2 release official poster, trailer to release on THIS date

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Lady Gaga and Joaquin Phoenix in Joker 2

There is so much hype around the sequel of Joker. The musical psychological thriller film will star Lady Gaga and Joaquin Phoenix. Ever since the Joker sequel was announced, fans have been asking, "When is Joker 2 releasing?" Well, to calm down the fans for a while, the makers announced that the trailer will be releasing. Let's delve into more details.

The makers released the official poster on social media featuring Lady Gaga and Joaquin Phoenix. Along with the poster, the caption read, "The world is a stage. Trailer April 9...#JokerMovie." Fans thronged the comment section with excitement. One user wrote, "15 songs within a two hour long film, yeah, that just screams Joker". Another user wrote, "While 2025 will be a massive battle between Marvel and DC movies, 2024 is a 1v1, Deadpool vs Joker".

The film Joker: Folie à Deux is the sequel to the 2019 film Joker. This sequel film is being released on a bigger scale. This film will be released on October 4, 2024. The audience also seems excited about the release of this film, and this news related to the music of the film will further increase their interest.

Joaquin Phoenix will be seen playing the lead role in the film Joker: Folie à Deux. Whereas, Lady Gaga will play the role of Harley Quinn opposite Joaquin Phoenix. The cast of the film will feature Brendan Gleeson, Catherine Keener, Jacob Lofland, and Harry Lotte. The film is written by Todd Phillips and Scott Silver. Just like Joker, Todd Phillips will also direct the Joker: Folie à Deux. Music is being handled by Hildur Guðnadóttir.

Meanwhile, Phillips' original 'Joker' was a critical and commercial smash in 2019, becoming the highest-grossing R-rated film in history. It won the Golden Lion at the Venice Film Festival and was a major competitor at the year's Academy Awards, earning 11 nominations and wins for Phoenix in the best actor and Hildur Guonadottir for best original score.

Also Read: 'Would genuinely love to be back...', Kriti Sanon hints at sequel of Crew

Also Read: Marry My Husband star Song Ha Yoon admits to being expelled from school due to THIS reason