Madame Web trailer: Dakota Johnson star in this mysterious Marvel adventure film

The makers finally unveiled the trailer of one of the most ambitious projects for Sony's Spider-Man Universe, Madame Web, featuring Dakota Johnson as Cassandra Webb. Dakota Johnson's character is a powerful clairvoyant who has psychic abilities that let her tap into the spider world. The trailer showcases Dakota’s character as someone who has gained the ability to look into the future and can possibly avert calamities thanks to her powers.

The video also hints that the universe around her is functioning in different timelines and all of them are connected via her character. The trailer also highlights the titular character predicting the arrival of three more characters, hinting at a powerful team-up of new superheroes. One of the key elements from the Madame Web trailer is setting up Cassandra's conflict with Rahim's Ezekiel Sims, who is donning a Spider-Man-esque costume. Like Cassandra, Ezekiel appears to be able to see into the future, too, which brings her together with the younger girls.

Directed by S.J. Clarkson, it is based on a script from Burk Sharpless and Matt Sazama. Madame Web also stars Sydney Sweeney as Julia Carpenter, a.k.a. Spider-Woman, marking the character's live-action debut. Apart from Dakota Johnson and Sydney Sweeney, Madame Web also features Adam Scott, Emma Roberts, Isabela Merced, Celeste O'Connor, Tahar Rahim, Mike Epps, and Zosia Mamet. Madame Web is all set to arrive in theatres in February 2024.

