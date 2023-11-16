Koffee With Karan 8: Alia Bhatt finally reacts to wipe it off controversy, 'The only reason I feel bad..'

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor in Koffee With Karan 8

Alia Bhatt recently appeared on Karan Johar's show along with our sister-in-law Kareena Kapoor. The Bollywood actress was at her candid best, addressed the wipe it off controversy and even insisted that her husband, Ranbir Kapoor, is the total opposite of what people think of him.

Alia Bhatt mentioned on the show that, "I have a very candid way of speaking. So when I talk about anything in my life, I like to imitate the person, give anecdotes, make it personal. I feel a lot of things get picked out of context, which happened recently with the video. My team told me ‘ye kuch out of hand jaara hai’. I was like, okay theek hai jaane do. Then I realise that there were serious articles written about how he was a toxic man, and I thought, ‘are we serious?’ There are many issues in the world to give more attention to."

Further more, Alia said that she felt really bad when everything happened especially because Ranbir is the complete opposite of what was being talked of him. She added that there was a line that was crossed but there was nothing that could be said about it. "Ranbir has always told her that the audience owns her as a public figure. “As long as your movies are doing well please don’t complain sitting in your apartment in Bandra,” Alia added.

Meanwhile, Alia Bhatt was last seen in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani alongside Ranveer Singh. Directed by Karan Johar, the film also starred Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan, Shabana Azmi, Tota Roy Chowdhury, Churni Ganguly, Aamir Bashir, and Kshitee Jog among others. The film turned out to be a hit and garnered positive reviews.

Ranbir Kapoor will next be seen in Animal, which has been creating a lot of buzz due to its impressive promotional materials like posters, teasers, and songs, and has received a lot of love from the audience. The story of 'Animal' revolves around the dark world of crime and delves into the complicated life of Ranbir's character. He faces inner struggles and self-destructive tendencies, primarily because of his troubled relationship with his father. This film which stars Rashmika Mandana Bobby Deol and Anil Kapoor promises to be an intense and gripping experience for viewers. The movie will hit the silver screens on December 1.

