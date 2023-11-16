Nana Patekar BREAKS silence on viral slap video, 'This was a misunderstanding...'

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Nana Patekar

Hours after the internet criticised Nana Patekar for hitting a fan seeking a selfie, the actor took to social media to clarify regarding the viral video. In the brief clip, a young boy is seen approaching Nana for a picture with him and the actor smacks him in the back of his head.

In the video shared on social media, Nana Patekar apologised for what he said was a “misunderstanding", while asserting that he has never denied selfies to his fans. “I have never said no to anybody for a photo. I don't do this. This happened by mistake. If there is some misunderstanding, please forgive me. I will never do anything like this." Nana Patekar said the sequence was a part of the film he was shooting for but did not know the boy he slapped was not part of the crew.

But even after Nana Patekar apologising, netizens disagree to believe him and claim he is lying. They took to comment section and said that they are not convinced and video clearly shows he was smacked.

According to PTI, the video is from Varanasi where the actor is shooting for Journey with Anil and his son-actor Utkarsh Sharma. In the 10-second clip, Nana was dressed in a suit and a hat, getting ready to shoot a scene when the fan came to him and tried to click a selfie.

