Khloe Kardashian, Tristan Thompson welcome their second child via surrogacy

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@BEAUTY_WORKS Khloe Kardashian, Tristan Thompson with their daughter True

Reality TV star Khloe Kardashian and her former partner, professional basketball player Tristan Thompson have become parents for the second time. A representative for the Kardashian told entertainment website The Hollywood Reporter that the newborn, a baby boy, arrived via surrogate. No name has yet been announced for their second child.

The duo welcomed daughter True in April 2018. On their previous E! programme Keeping Up With the Kardashians, Kardashian had been vocal about her wishes to give True a sister despite her fertility issues. Kardashian's team announced last month that True's sibling was on the way after having been conceived in November. "We can confirm True will have a sibling who was conceived in November," a representative for Kardashian said in a statement.

"Khloe is incredibly grateful to the extraordinary surrogate for such a beautiful blessing. We'd like to ask for kindness and privacy so that Khloe can focus on her family." According to a source who spoke to THR, Kardashian and Thompson have since broken up and aren't in touch outside of co-parenting-related issues. The insider claims that Thompson's paternity controversy involving a child who was born in early December did not come to Kardashian's attention until after True's sibling was conceived through a surrogate.

Back then, an insider with knowledge of the situation told the website that Kardashian and Thompson had parted ways since the child was conceived.

According to the source, the baby was conceived via surrogate before Kardashian was in the know about Thompson's paternity scandal centering on a child who was born in early December.

Also read: Taapsee Pannu breaks silence on not appearing on Koffee With Karan. The reason will shock you

According to sources, privy to Page Six, the 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' star met her new man, the private equity investor through Kim Kardashian, her elder sister.

Also read: Britney Spears, Sam Asghari slam pop singer's ex Kevin Federline after he claims her sons are avoiding her

Khloe met the anonymous man at a dinner party and reportedly they started seeing each other post that. The Kardashian and her ex-boyfriend, Tristan Thompson are not on talking terms, except when it concerns their daughter, 4-year-old True Thompson, reported Page Six.

Latest Hollywood News