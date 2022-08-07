Britney Spears, Sam Asghari slam pop singer's ex Kevin Federline after he claims her sons are avoiding her

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/BRITNEY SPEARS Britney Spears, Sam Asghari

Britney Spears and her husband Sam Asghari finally reacted to the claims made by her ex-husband Kevin Federline that the pop singer's kids are avoiding her and keeping away from her. Spears' sons Sean Preston and Jayden didn't even attend her wedding with Sam Asghari, which was her third marriage this spring. Taking to her Instagram Stories, she wrote, "It saddens me to hear that my ex-husband has decided to discuss the relationship between me and my children. As we all know, raising teenage boys is never easy for anyone. It concerns me the reason is based on my Instagram. It was LONG before Instagram."

"I gave them everything. I'll say it... My mother told me ‘you should GIVE them to their dad’ ... I'm sharing this because I can … Have a good day folks!!!" she added.

Take a look:

Britney Spears

The 40-year-old pop star has been in limelight for the nude photos that she herself posts online, as per Page Six.

On the other hand, Sam Asghari came out in support of his wife. He shared, "To clarify my wife has never posted a nude selfie except of her butt wich is quite modest these days. All other posts were implied nudity wich can be seen in any ad for lotion or soap."

"There is not validity to his statement regarding the kids distancing themselves and it is irresponsible to make that statement publicly. The boys are very smart and will be 18 soon to make their own decisions and may eventually realize the ‘tough’ part was having a father who hasn’t worked much in over 15 years as a role model. Kevin's gravy train would end soon enough which probably explains the timing of these hurtful statements." he added.

"I do not know him personally and don’t have anything against him besides him choosing to vilify my wife. His character is revealed by approval of the cruel 13 year CShip and his loyalty to Jaimie indicates his approval at time of its conception as well."

He concluded by saying, "Things that are now considered normal issues and behaviour easily dealt with [in] therapy or other ways were magnified to justify a 13 year prison sentence. Anyone approving of it is wrong of benefiting from it somehow. I will not comment on this matter again except to say that I have a job"

In a statement, Federline said, “The boys have decided they are not seeing her right now.” “It’s been a few months since they’ve seen her. They made the decision not to go to her wedding.”

Federline told that he and his sons were upset about an allegation Spears leveled on Instagram in April accusing him of refusing to meet with her when she was pregnant with one of their sons. He also threatened to sue his ex-wife over the since-deleted statement.

Reportedly the backup dancer in the recent media circus surrounding the November end of her conservatorship said, “This whole thing has been hard to watch, harder to live through, harder to watch my boys go through than anything else.” “It’s been tough. It’s the most challenging thing I’ve ever had to do in my life.”

Unversed, Spears and Federline were married from 2004 and 2006 and their relationship was chronicled in a reality show called “Britney and Kevin Chaotic.”

A year after their divorce, Spears had a series of public meltdowns as she fought for custody of the children. The former teen pop star was hospitalized multiple times, shaved her head, attacked paparazzi and was forced into rehab, according to Page Six.

In the years after her court-ordered conservatorship began, her relationship with her sons was peaceful and stable, but had recently deteriorated due to unspecified things that her sons witnessed during their visits with mom, shared Federline. He said, “There were a lot of things going on that I didn’t feel comfortable with.”

“I try to explain to them, ‘Look, maybe that’s just another way she tries to express herself.’ But that doesn’t take away from the fact of what it does to them. It’s tough. I can’t imagine how it feels to be a teenager having to go to high school,” he added.

Federline also stated about the children in an interview that “They’ve had a lot of questions about it.” “I don’t know that I can answer all of them for them but I just tried to explain to them that your mom needed help, you know, and the people were in play to try to make that happen, to make it better.”

Federline said he hoped Preston and Jayden would have a good relationship with their grandfather.

-with ANI inputs

