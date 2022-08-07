Taapsee Pannu breaks silence on not appearing on Koffee With Karan. The reason will shock you

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/TAAPSEE PANNU Taapsee Pannu

Taapsee Pannu, who is currently gearing up for the release of her upcoming film Dobaaraa, shared why she hasn't been on the Karan Johar-hosted popular chat show Koffee With Karan. During a promotional event, while Taapsee Pannu and Anurag Kashyap were promoting their film Dobaaraa, Karan Johar was in the adjacent room promoting his chat show. Taking note of that, the media probed Taapsee about the reason why she hasn't been invited to Karan's show.

Answering the question, the actress said in jest that her sex life is not interesting enough to be invited on 'Koffee With Karan'.

Taapsee is known for her quick-wit responses and this one seems to be an on-point remark as the latest season of 'Koffee With Karan' has so far been circling sex talks of all topics discussed during the episodes.

Till now, celebrities including Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh, Sara Ali Khan, Janhvi Kapoor, Akshay Kumar, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Liger stars Vijay Deverakonda, Ananya Panday and Kareena Kapoor Khan with Aamir Khan have appeared on the show as guests.

About Dobaaraa

Dobaaraa presents a unique concept in the form of time travel, has opened at prestigious film festivals such as the London Film Festival & Fantasia Film Festival 2022.

Dobaaraa which reunites filmmaker Anurag Kashyap and Taapsee after their 2018 release Manmarziyaan, also stars Pavail Gulati. The film, produced by Shobha Kapoor and Ektaa R Kapoor's Cult Movies, a new wing under Balaji Telefilms and Sunir Kheterpal & Gaurav Bose of Athena, is set to debut in theatres on August 19, 2022.

Taapsee Pannu's upcoming projects

Apart from Dobaaraa, Taapsee Pannu will be seen in Rajkumar Hirani's next 'Dunki' with Shah Rukh Khan. A JIO Studios, Red Chillies Entertainment and Rajkumar Hirani Films presentation, 'Dunki' is penned by Abhijaat Joshi, Kanika Dhillon and Hirani. It went on floors this April, with the next schedule being shot extensively in Punjab.

-with IANS inputs

