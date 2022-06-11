Jurassic World Dominion Box Office Collection Day 1: Chris Pratt's film opens well across India

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Jurassic World Dominion Box Office Collection

Universal's 'Jurassic World Dominion,' sixth film in the dino-saga is looming large at the domestic box office. Released on June 10, Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard starrer opened well across India. There's no denying the fact that Jurassic World: Dominion is from one of the most lucrative Hollywood franchises ever made. Spanning over three decades, it has to cater to an audience that has been with the series for so long, in addition to the new set of audience that joined them. Colin Trevorrow directs the new installment. The plot continues from the previous two films, Jurassic World (2015) and Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom (2018).

Jurassic World Dominion Box Office Collection Day 1

According to Box Office India, "the Hollywood film Jurassic World Dominion opened well across India and is likely to be the highest opening ever for the franchise and beat the opening day numbers of Jurassic World in 2015. This franchise is not the one to take huge openings but the last two films have scored huge numbers through long runs."

"A double digit number on day one may be a step too far but the film could get an 8 crore nett plus number up which would be enough for the film to be the highest for the franchise. The Jurassic Park franchise is where the dubbing of Hollywood films took off in 1994 as that film did huge business at that time.

Jurassic World Dominion had paid previews on Thursday which also did well with collections looking to be around 3.75 crore nett plus and these collections came only after 4pm as that was when shows started. The film will also score well on Saturday and Sunday," BO added. Also Read: Jurassic World Dominion Twitter Reactions: Chris Pratt's movie termed as 'brilliant Dinosaur action'

About Jurassic World Dominion

Chris and Bryce reprise their roles as Owen Grady and Claire Dearing as Dominion takes place four years after the destruction of Isla Nublar. The epic conclusion of the Jurassic era brings together the two generations for the first time as they embark upon a bold, timely and breathtaking new adventure that spans the globe. Dominion also brings back veterans Laura Dern, Sam Neill and Jeff Goldblum. Jurassic World Dominion Movie Review: Chris Pratt brings grandeur to conclude the epic chapter