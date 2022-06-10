Jurassic World Dominion Twitter Reactions: Chris Pratt's movie termed as 'brilliant Dinosaur action'

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/ @IMARJUNASOK Jurassic World Dominion

First reviews and reactions of Jurassic World Dominion are here! Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard's dinosaur saga, released on June 10, garnered mixed reviews. Jurassic World: Dominion has been positioned by Universal as the last installment in the Jurassic series. The new installment is directed by Colin Trevorrow. The plot continues from the previous two films, Jurassic World (2015) and Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom (2018).

Chris and Bryce reprise their roles as Owen Grady and Claire Dearing as Dominion takes place four years after the destruction of Isla Nublar.

Jurassic World Dominion has received mixed reviews from the moviegoers with the majority of them calling it 'brilliant Dinosaur action' while some described it as a 'massive disappointment'. A user wrote, "#jurassicworlddominion is a big, roaring fun adventure. The dinosaurs are bigger and better than ever. It's non-stop Dinosaur action. And Laura Dern, Jeff Goldblum, and Sam Neill's return hit the nostalgic spots. I just love them." Another said, "Absolutely LOVED the new Jurassic movie they did an incredible job!!! 1000% going to be watching it a ton because it was just that good so everyone go see it! #JurassicWorldDominion."

Jurassic World Dominion Twitter Reactions:

Jurassic World Dominion was released in theatres on June 10 in English, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.