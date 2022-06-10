Jurassic World Dominion Movie Review: Chris Pratt brings grandeur to conclude the epic chapter

Jurassic World Dominion Photo:INSTAGRAM/JURASSICWORLD Movie Name: Jurassic World Dominion

Critics Rating: 3 / 5

Release Date: June 10, 2022

June 10, 2022 Director: Colin Trevorrow

Genre: Science fiction action

Jurassic World Dominion Movie Review: The film franchise which began as Jurassic Park and moved forward with Jurassic World has finally come to a conclusion with Jurassic World Dominion. Essentially the franchise is nearly 30 years old, but the astonishment and the jaw-dropping moments it brings every time the massive dinosaurs come to the screen are still fresh. Of course, in three decades the CGI has gotten better, the scale has become grand and the characters more mature.

Navy vet Owen Grady (Chris Pratt) has been training his Velociraptors for years now with Claire Dearing (Bryce Dallas) and daughter Maisie. But they are surprised to see a new baby dinosaur. Hell breaks loose after the baby is taken hostage. Coming to their rescue are Ellie Sattler (Laura Dern), Alan Grant (Sam Neil) and Ian Malcolm (Jeff Goldblum), the original trio from the Jurassic Park.

The epic conclusion of the Jurassic era brings together the two generations for the first time as they embark upon a bold, timely and breathtaking new adventure that spans the globe. From Jurassic World architect and director Colin Trevorrow, Dominion takes place four years after Isla Nublar has been destroyed. Dinosaurs now live—and hunt—alongside humans all over the world. This fragile balance will reshape the future and determine, once and for all, whether human beings are to remain the apex predators on a planet they now share with history’s most fearsome creatures.

Jurassic World Dominion propels the more than USD 5 billion franchise into daring, uncharted territory, featuring bigger and more dangerous dinosaurs and breakneck action coupled with astonishing visual effects. Jurassic World Dominion is directed by Colin Trevorrow, who steered 2015’s Jurassic World to a record-shattering USD 1.7 billion global box office.

There's no denying the fact that Jurassic World: Dominion is from one of the most lucrative Hollywood franchises ever made. Spanning over three decades, it has to cater to an audience that has been with the series for so long, in addition to the new set of audience that joined them. It only seems fair to say that Jurassic World: Dominion makes an apparent effort in that direction. While it is a delight to see the veterans Laura Dern, Sam Neill and Jeff Goldblum, it is equally amazing to be introduced to a new set of carnivorous creatures that menacing than ever.

The grand scale might necessarily not fan out the film in terms of storytelling. Jurassic World: Dominion has its flaws. While you expect more from the action laded sequences and you're promised manipulative schemes and mass extinction level events that cannot be stopped, the conclusion may appear both short-sighted and shoddy. The answer to the problem seems juvenile at times. But, somehow, it keeps you invested in a runtime of nearly two and a half-hour. You have waited for this for three decades, it seems no harm to be back to cinema halls with your family and watch the final growls of T-Rex and his many many friends.