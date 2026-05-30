American couple reveals they spent Rs 10 lakh in 30 days in India: 'We were also surprised'

New Delhi:

Travelling through India is often associated with budget-friendly adventures, backpacker hostels and inexpensive food. But one American couple has sparked discussion online after revealing that their month-long trip across the country cost far more than many people expected.

Alex and Amelia, who document their travels on Instagram, recently shared a detailed breakdown of what they spent during a 30-day journey through India. By the end of the trip, the total had reached $10,605, or roughly Rs 10 lakh. Even they admitted the final figure caught them off guard.

American couple reveals India travel expenses

Sharing the numbers on Instagram, the couple said they spent a total of $10,605 (Rs 10 lakh) during their 30-day stay.

"In total, we spent $10,605 (Rs 10 lakh) for our 30-day trip in India. That's $354 (Rs 33,627) per day," they wrote.

According to the couple, transportation turned out to be one of the biggest expenses throughout the trip.

"We visited 13 cities in only 30 days, which meant we had to spend a lot of time transporting, and it ended up being one of our biggest expenses."

To get around, they took six flights, six private car rides and two train journeys. The frequent travel between destinations significantly added to their overall spending.

Accommodation also contributed heavily to the final bill. The couple explained that they opted for premium hotels rather than budget stays, with lodging costing them around $127 (Rs 12,064) per night.

"Lodging wasn't as low-cost as other travellers make it seem if you aren't only looking for budget options," they said.

Food expenses added up as well. The pair said regularly eating out for breakfast, lunch and dinner pushed their spending even higher during the month.

Looking back at the trip, they admitted the final total was more than they had anticipated.

"We'd be lying if we told you we weren't also surprised when we ran the numbers and saw just how much we spent during our month in India."

Check the post here:

Social media reacts to Rs 10 lakh India trip

The post quickly gained attention online, with users offering a mix of surprise, amusement and understanding.

Some people felt the amount was unusually high for a trip to India.

"Wow, you definitely lived like royalty if you managed to spend that much in just one month," one user commented.

Others pointed out that the couple had never claimed to be travelling on a strict budget.

"Everyone freaking out must not have read the first pinned post on your profile. It clearly states you guys saved $100k before leaving to travel for a year. You're not trying to rough it or pinch pennies!"

Several commenters noted that travel costs can rise quickly when visitors choose premium experiences instead of budget options.

"This makes sense to me. India can be super cheap if you live like a backpacker and eat like a local. But for the mid to high range hotels, good quality food and special experiences, it adds up. Especially since prices have gone up A LOT since the pandemic."

Not everyone could relate to the spending, though.

"Wow, I spent two months in India, $500 for the first month and $700 for the second. Woof! That is a big spend."

The discussion highlighted just how different travel experiences can be. While India remains a destination where travellers can spend very little if they choose, luxury stays, frequent transport and premium experiences can quickly push the budget in a very different direction.

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