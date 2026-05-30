Woman leaves 9-year IT management career to drive auto-rickshaw, says she's happier now | Watch

New Delhi:

An ordinary auto-rickshaw ride turned into an unexpected life lesson for one entrepreneur after a conversation with a woman driver revealed a career journey few people saw coming. What began as casual small talk soon became a story about choosing peace over pressure and redefining what success looks like.

The experience was shared by entrepreneur Dr. Nezrin Midhlaj in a now-viral Instagram video. During the ride, she struck up a conversation with the driver and was immediately drawn to her confidence, calm nature and the genuine smile she carried throughout their interaction.

Woman auto driver reveals why she left her IT manager job

In the video, Midhlaj can be seen chatting with the driver while travelling in her auto-rickshaw. She asked the woman what it was like working in a profession that is still largely dominated by men.

The driver responded comfortably and spoke openly about her life. According to Midhlaj, the woman revealed that she had previously worked as an IT manager for nine years before making a major career change.

"She said she used to be an IT manager for 9 years," Midhlaj wrote in the caption.

The driver reportedly explained that she eventually decided to leave behind the pressure, stress and constant tension that came with her corporate role.

Rather than continuing in the IT industry, she chose a completely different profession and started driving her own auto-rickshaw.

Midhlaj also shared that the woman now earns around Rs 60,000 every month. More importantly, she told her that she feels genuinely happy with the life she has built.

Reflecting on the encounter, Midhlaj said the conversation made her think about how many people spend years chasing designations, status and traditional definitions of success without stopping to consider what truly brings them satisfaction.

"Not every success story looks the same," she wrote.

She also added that choosing peace over prestige may sometimes be one of the bravest decisions a person can make.

Watch the video here:

Social media praises her unconventional career choice

The video struck a chord with viewers and quickly sparked discussion online.

Many social media users praised the woman's outlook on life and her decision to prioritise happiness over conventional expectations. Several commenters suggested that peace of mind matters far more than external validation or social status.

Others shared stories of people they knew who had walked away from traditional career paths to pursue something entirely different. Many pointed out that unconventional choices often lead to greater satisfaction and, in some cases, financial stability as well.

A number of users also echoed the broader message of the video, saying that fulfilment should take priority over what society expects. For many viewers, the woman's story served as a reminder that success can look very different from person to person.

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