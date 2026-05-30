Viral reel shows real-life Dhurandhar café in Leh, complete with a dedicated 'Dhurandhar Table' | Watch

New Delhi:

Fans of Dhurandhar have found a new reason to visit Leh. A viral Instagram reel is drawing attention to a café featured in the film, and what has surprised many viewers is how much of the movie's setup still remains intact.

The reel, shared by Instagram creator pandeyji, has already racked up close to 7 lakh views. It takes viewers inside the café where Ranveer Singh's Hamza Ali Mazari and Gaurav Gera's Mohammad Alam shared tea during scenes in the Dhurandhar films. And yes, fans quickly noticed a detail straight out of the movies.

Dhurandhar café in Leh goes viral

In the movie, the shop is called "Washma Butt - Biryani and Chai Shop". Interestingly, the café still carries the same name, making it instantly recognisable for fans.

The creator added the text "My experience in Dhurandhar Cafe, Leh" to the video while giving viewers a closer look inside the location.

One of the biggest attractions appears to be the very table where Hamza Ali Mazari and Mohammad Alam are seen having tea in the Dhurandhar films. The café has now labelled it as the "Dhurandhar Table".

Above the table, visitors can also spot photographs of Hamza and Mohammad Alam taken from both Dhurandhar and Dhurandhar 2, effectively turning the corner into a small tribute to the two characters.

Fans flood comments with Dhurandhar references

The reel quickly attracted reactions from fans, many of whom appeared delighted to see the location preserved in this way.

Among the comments, one user wrote, "A great tribute to the blockbuster movie".

Another simply commented, "Impact of a movie".

Some viewers referenced moments from the two films. One person jokingly asked, "Isn't that salty ???", a nod to Mohammad Alam ordering two namkeen chai.

Another user commented, "Felt like spy?????"

One more joked, "Uss table ka charge alag hoga !"

The post also received a response from Gaurav Gera himself, with the actor dropping a heart emoji in the comments section.

The reel has continued gaining traction online, with fans enjoying the chance to revisit a location closely associated with two of Dhurandhar's most popular characters.

Dhurandhar and Dhurandhar 2 set major box-office records

The popularity of the café tribute comes amid the massive box-office success enjoyed by the two films.

Dhurandhar earned Rs 895.96 crore during its lifetime run in India, making it one of the biggest Hindi films of all time.

Its sequel, Dhurandhar 2, went even further. The film collected Rs 1107.24 crore in India and currently stands as the highest-grossing Hindi film of all time in the country.

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