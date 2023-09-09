Joe Jonas, who recently announced divorce from Sophie Turner, accused of asking nudes from ex-Nickelodeon star

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Joe Jonas accused of asking for nudes from Alexa Nikolas

American singer Joe Jonas is hogging headlines for the last couple of days as he announced divorce drom Sophie Turner. The singer-songwriter and brother of Nick Jonas has now been accused of asking for nudes from a former Nickelodeon star during her teenage days.

Alexa Nikolas, the woman who accused the singer, took to Twitter or X and shared the same on the platform. In a tweet, she wrote, "I met Joe Jonas when we were teens, and let’s just say he’s the guy who wore a purity ring but asked for nudes.”

Take a look at the tweet here:

Alexa Nikolas' tweet divided Twitter and triggered a massive debate on social media. While a section of users slammed Joe Jonas for the same, others came in support of the star. One user wrote, "You met Joe Jonas one time yet you feel qualified to speak on his character? Imagine if someone did that to you." Another user wrote, "Twitter users are extremely incapable in realizing that multiple things can be bad and focusing on multiple things. Yall cannot be defending Joe Jonas just because they were both teenagers at the time. ITS STILL WEIRD."

"also!!!!! they’ve said multiple times that they were forced to keep wearing their purity rings by disney even when they no longer believed in them," wrote the third one.

Check out Twitter reactions here:

Who is Alexa Nikolas?

Popular for her role as Nicole Bristow on the Nickelodeon TV series Zoey 101, Nikolas earlier accused actor Jonah Hill of forcibly kissing her at a party at Justin Long's house. The former actor made his accusation on July 8, 2023, and claimed that she was 16 when the incident took place and Hill was 24. However, Jonah Hill denied the accusations.

