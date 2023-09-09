Barbie OTT release: Margot Robbie-Ryan Gosling starrer to premiere on THESE platforms

Follow us on Image Source : WEB Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling in Barbie

Great Gerwig's fantasy comedy film Barbie created quite a stir at both the box office and social media in July. Its clash with Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer is considered historic given trends on the internet. Starring Margot Robbie as Barbie and Ryan Gosling as Ken, Barbie was released on July 21 in the US. After two months of its theatrical release, the film is all set to premiere on OTT.

However, Barbie will not just be released on one OTT platform but many. Yes, you read it right.

When and where to watch Barbie on OTT?

The box office-shattering film will premiere on September 12. Barbie will be available for purchase at $29.99 or for rent at $24.99 on multiple OTT platforms. It will be released on Amazon Prime Video, Google Play, Apple TV+, Vudu, and others. In India, Barbie will be made available by BMS Stream on the same date. Moreover, the 4K version of the film can be availed by pre-ordering for Rs 799 and can be rented for Rs 499, OTT Play reported.

Barbie box office report

Made on a total budget of $128-145 million, Greta Gerwig's directorial earned $1.386 billion worldwide. The film clashed with Oppenheimer at the box office leading to the Barbenheimer trend on social media. Barbie also stars America Ferrera, Issa Rae, Rhea Perlman, Will Ferrell, and Kate MacKinnon in supporting roles.

Ahead of its release, Barbie triggered multiple controversies including the nine-dash line. Vietnam and The Philippines banned Barbie due to the child-like portrayal of the world map in the film. The Philippines also directed the makers to blur the nine-dash line, a maritime border running through the South China Sea set claimed by the Government of the People's Republic of China.

Also Read: The Nun II Twitter Review: Netizen lauds Taissa Farmiga-starrer, calls it 'better than the first film

Latest Web Series News