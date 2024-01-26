Jennifer Lopez, Anthony Ramos collaborate to produce Bob The Builder animated movie?

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Jennifer Lopez, Anthony Ramos

Bob The Builder fans gear up because soon your favourite cartoon will be coming back to life. Yes, that's right, the most popular cartoon which ruled every child's mind will be back in an animated form. Singer Jennifer Lopez interestingly will be producing the film and Anthony Ramos will be playing the titular role. The production house, Mattel Films has teamed up with Jennifer Lopez to build this project.

The movie will follow Bob as he travels to "the enchanting Island of Puerto Rico for a major construction job. For the unversed, Bob the Builder aired for 12 seasons from 1999 to 2011. The forthcoming adaptation is one of several properties currently in development at Mattel Films follows the wildly successful release of their first film, Barbie, last year.

Who is Anthony Ramos?

Anthony Ramos is an American actor and singer. He gained recognition after playing the supporting role of Ramon in A Star is Born which starred Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper. He then has starred in films including Godzilla: King of the Monsters, Honest Thief, In The Heights, The Bad Guys, Transformers: Rise of the Beasts and Dumb Money among others.

He has also worked in TV shows including Younger, Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, Will & Grace and She's Gotta Have It among others.

