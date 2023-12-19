James McCaffrey, best known for Max Payne and Rescue Me, dies at 65

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER James McCaffrey

Hollywood actor James McCaffrey who voiced the titular character of the popular Max Payne video game died at the age of 65. According to reports, the actor died at his home in Larchmont, New York. He was diagnosed with multiple myeloma, a form of blood cancer.

Actor Kevin Dillon who is best known for portraying Johnny "Drama" Chase on the HBO comedy series Entourage, honored his friend. He took to social media to share a photo of them and wrote in the caption "#rip James McCaffrey we were lucky to have known you. my best friend you will be missed".

James McCaffrey first first-ever role was in Bill II: On His Own: The Bill Stacker Story. The actor had played the role of a mentally challenged teen. He is mostly known for his performance in the Max Payne trilogy of games. He also appeared in a cameo role in the film adaptation of the video game, playing an FBI agent brought in to assist.

The actor had also voiced for Thomas Zane in Alan Wake and starred as Alex Casey in its sequel. He also starred as Father Thomas in the mystery thriller film A Cry from Within.James McCaffrey has appeared in several series including Civil Wars, Viper, Swift Justice, Sex and the City, As the World Turns and Rescue Me among others. He has starred in films including The Truth About Cats and Dogs, The Tic Code, Hide and Seek, Broken English, Max Payne, Feel the Noise, Camp Hope, One Fall and The Orphan Killer among others.

