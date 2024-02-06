Jacob Elordi, best known for Kissing Booth, Euphoria in trouble for alleged assault

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Jacob Elordi

When Jacob Elordi graced the OTT platform in the role of Joey in Kissing Booth, every individual was swooning for him. The streak of his charm continued for the third time in the third franchise. According to the report, Australian authorities. Jacob Elordi was at a hotel in Sydney’s Eastern Suburbs when he was approached by Joshua Fox, a producer for “The Kyle & Jackie O Show” on KIIS FM. Soon after this statement, Elordi asked the producer to stop filming and delete the footage and it escalated more.

I refuse to because I feel uncomfortable right now and this is the only evidence,” Fox said on “The Kyle & Jackie O Show.” “And then Jacob kind of just flips and he kind of pushes me against the wall and his hands are on my throat.”

Jacob Elordi is an Australian singer who gained recognition after his portrayal of bad boy Noah Flynn in the Kissing Booth franchise. Not only this, he also played the character of Nate Jacobs, a troubled high school boy in the popular series Euphoria.

For the unversed, Jacob Elordi has worked in Swinging Safari, 2 Hearts, The Very Excellent Mr Dundee, Deep Water, The Sweet East, He Went That Way, He Went That Way. He has also worked in shows including Saturday Night Live, and Euphoria.

