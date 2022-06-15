Hollywood Films releasing on June 17: Lightyear to Spiderhead, this weekend is loaded with thrill

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Hollywood Films releasing on June 17

Hollywood Films releasing on June 17: This Friday is loaded with thrill and a lot of entertainment with some notable films releasing in Hollywood. From Chris Hemsworth's Spiderhead making its way to Netflix to Disney animated movie Lightyear, there is a variety of films to watch for the fans. While Lightyear has been in the controversy over a same-sex kiss scene, it is expected to make a lot of positive noise. The film is banned in various Middle East countries, including Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates. Other than this, many exciting films are lined up for release in theatres as well as on Apple TV, HBO, Hulu, Netflix and other platforms.

Have a look at the films releasing on June 17 here-

Lightyear (Disney, theatres)

Long before landing in Andy’s room, Buzz Lightyear was a young astronaut trying to get home from a hostile planet in this film-within-a-film origin story. And this time, Buzz is voiced by Captain America himself, Chris Evans.

Cha Cha Real Smooth (Apple TV+ and theatres):

Dakota Johnson is a single mom who strikes up an unusual friendship with a fresh college graduate (plays by writer-director Cooper Raiff) on the Bar Mitzvah circuit.

Spiderhead (Netflix):

Chris Hemsworth plays a scientist who experiments on inmates (Miles Teller and Jurnee Smolett) with psychedelic drugs in this adaptation of a George Saunders short story.

Brian and Charles (Focus, theatres):

A lonely inventor makes an AI robot in this charming Sundance comedy about friendship.

Official Competition (IFC, theaters):

Penélope Cruz and Antonio Banderas co-star in this sharp Spanish satire about making movies.

Father of the Bride (HBO Max, on June 16):

This remake of the remake has a Cuban-American spin and stars Andy Garcia and Isabela Merced.

Civil (Netflix, June 19):

A documentary about civil rights attorney Ben Crump.

Good Luck to You Leo Grande (Hulu):

Emma Thompson plays a somewhat repressed widow who hires a handsome sex worker (Daryl McCormack) in this funny and soulful indie that’s deeper than its titilating logline.

(With AP inputs)