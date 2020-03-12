Image Source : TWITTER Harry Potter actor Daniel Radcliffe denies testing positive for coronavirus

Fans went berserk when the rumours of Harry Potter fame actor Daniel Radcliffe testing positive for COVID-19 hit the internet. The actor ruled the trends when a fake Twitter profile with the name "BBC Breaking News", tweeted, "BREAKING: Daniel Radcliffe tests positive for coronavirus. The actor is said to be the first famous person to be publicly confirmed." The news spread like wildfire on the internet and fans went into a meltdown. However, it wasn't long before a handful of netizens pointed out that the Twitter account had merely 125 followers. Even the page was re-directing to an outdated BBC news alert page.

The confusion also rose as a few international journalists re-tweeted the post thinking it is a genuine BBC news alert. Maggie Haberman of New York Times and Politico editorial director Blake Hounshell were among the few who re-tweeted the post and later apologised for the "confusion." Now, Daniel Radcliffe’s publicist has also put a stop to all the rumours as he has confirmed that the rumours are “not true.”

To the galaxy brains at Twitter who thought nobody would abuse the hide replies feature, behold. @JaneLytv pic.twitter.com/NgjAJHSmq6 — Alejandro Alvarez (@aletweetsnews) March 10, 2020

On the other hand, on Thursday, another Hollywood actor Tom Hanks announced that his wife Rita Wilson and he have tested positive for Coronavirus. In a long social media post, the actor announced that they were in Australia when they tested for COVID019 and are now being treated for the same.

He wrote, "What to do next? The Medical Officials have protocols that must be followed. We Hanks' will be tested observed, and isolated for as long as public health and safety requires. Not much more to it than a one-day-at-a-time approach, no?"

Tom Hanks son Chet Hanks also took to Instagram to update the fans about the couple's health. he said, "I just of the phone with them. They both are fine. They're not even that sick. They're not worried about it. They're not tripping but they're going through the necessary health precautions obviously. I don't think it's anything to be too worried about. I appreciate everyone's concern and the well-wishers. But I think it's all going to be alright."

