Golden Globes 2025: Check nomination announcement date among other key details

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM The 82nd Golden Globes will be held next year in January.

Golden Globes along with CBS on Tuesday announced the date of its 82nd annual ceremony. The next edition of the Golden Globes will take place on April 5, 2025. As per The Hollywood Reporter, the show will air on CBS and stream on Paramount+ in the US. Nominations for The Golden Globe Awards will be announced on Monday, December 9. The Globes aired on NBC for all but two years from 1996 to 2023. The show wasn't televised in 2008 due to a WGA strike or in 2022 amid widely reported ethical and membership issues within the organisation. The Globes moved to CBS earlier this year, Billboard reported.

Here are the key dates for the 82nd Annual Golden Globe Awards:

The submission website opens for 2025 Golden Globe motion picture and television entries is Thursday, August 1, 2024.

The deadline for motion picture and television submissions is Monday, November 4, 2024.

Entries for the official Golden Globe Award submissions must be completed online. The website will open on Aug 1.

The deadline for television nomination ballots to be sent to all voters is Monday, November 18, 2024

Final screening date for television is Sunday, November 24, 2024.

Deadline for receipt of television nomination ballots by 5 pm PT on Monday, November 25, 2024.

The Deadline for motion picture nomination ballots to be sent to all voters is Tuesday, November 26, 2024.

Final screening date for motion pictures and cinematic and box office achievement is Tuesday, December 3, 2024.

The deadline for the receipt of motion picture nomination ballots is 5 pm PT on Wednesday, December 4, 2024

Announcement of nominations for the 82nd annual Golden Globe Awards at 5 am PT on Monday, December 9, 2024.

The final ballots sent to all voters is Friday, December 13, 2024.

Deadline for the receipt of final ballots by 5 pm PT on Wednesday, January 1, 2025.

Presentation of the 82nd annual Golden Globe Awards at 5 pm PT on Sunday, January 5, 2025.

The Golden Globes honour talent across both film and TV categories.

(With ANI inputs)

Also Read: Taylor Swift enters world's billionaire list alongside Rihanna, Kim Kardashian | Deets inside

Also Read: Crew Box Office Report: Kareena Kapoor Khan, Tabu and Kriti Sanon's film inches closer to Rs 50 cr mark