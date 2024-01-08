Golden Globes 2024: In major upset, Emma Stone beats Margot Robbie for Best Actress in 'Poor Things'

Follow us on Image Source : X Emma Stone accepting the Golden Globe award for Best Actress (Musical or Comedy).

In a major upset, actress Emma Stone beat Margot Robbie by winning the much-coveted Golden Globe award of Best Actress (Musical or Comedy) for 'Poor Things'. Robbie's performance in 'Barbie' was anticipated to clinch the award.

Poor Things is a science fantasy black comedy film directed by Yorgos Lanthimos, where Stone plays the character of Bella Baxter, a young Victorian woman brought back to life by a scientist with a brain of a still-living baby, who runs off with a lawyer for a journey of self-reflection.

Stone's performance received critical acclaim and it was anticipated that she would be in a tough competition with Robbie, whose role in Barbie also grabbed global attention. The movie, directed by Greta Gerwig, smashed numerous records and earned $1.44 billion worldwide.

Nevertheless, Barbie won the award for Cinematic and Box Office Achievement, while the song 'What Was I Made For?' by Billie Eilish and Finneas O'Connell featured in the movie won the Best Original Song — Motion Picture.

Meanwhile, Poor Things went on to win the Best Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy, while director Lanthimos lost to Christopher Nolan for 'Oppenheimer'. The epic biographical thriller won four awards oin the categories of Best Director - Motion Picture, Best Male Actor, Best Supporting Actor and Best Original Score.

The Office co-creator and former Golden Globes host Ricky Gervais has been named Best Stand-Up Comedian on Television for his Netflix special Armageddon. The Golden Globes have kick-started this year’s award season, with the big showdown between Greta Gerwig’s Barbie leading the charge with nine nominations and Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer following closely with eight nods.

The biopic, set against the backdrop of World War II, chronicles the story of Oppenheimer, renowned as the "Father of the Atomic Bomb." It delves into a pivotal historical moment when Oppenheimer, despite understanding the potential catastrophic consequences of testing the atomic bomb, made the decision to proceed with the detonation.

