Golden Globes 2024: Cillian Murphy bags Best Actor award for Oppenheimer, Christopher Nolan Best Director

Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL MEDIA Golden Globes 2024

The epic biographical thriller Oppenheimer has started its winning streak and has already won awards in three major categories at the Golden Globes 2024. While Christopher Nolan won the award for Best Director – Motion Picture, Cillian Murphy was named Best Male Actor – Motion Picture – Drama and Robert Downey Jr best supporting actor in a movie.

The Office co-creator and former Golden Globes host Ricky Gervais has been named Best Stand-Up Comedian on Television for his Netflix special Armageddon. The Golden Globes have kick-started this year’s award season, with the big showdown between Greta Gerwig’s Barbie leading the charge with nine nominations and Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer following closely with eight nods.

The 81st edition of the Golden Globes is taking place at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, California. Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Golden Globe shared a post on their official handle and wrote, "Congratulations to Cillian Murphy in Oppenheimer on your WIN for Best Male Actor - Motion Picture - Drama! #GoldenGlobes."

The biopic, set against the backdrop of World War II, chronicles the story of Oppenheimer, renowned as the "Father of the Atomic Bomb." It delves into a pivotal historical moment when Oppenheimer, despite understanding the potential catastrophic consequences of testing the atomic bomb, made the decision to proceed with the detonation.

Cillian Murphy portrays the role of 'Oppenheimer' in the film, marking his first lead role in a Christopher Nolan production. With notable appearances in Nolan's previous films such as 'Inception,' 'Batman Begins,' 'The Dark Knight,' 'The Dark Knight Rises,' and 'Dunkirk,' Murphy has been a consistent presence in the director's projects.

The ensemble cast includes Rami Malek, Kenneth Branagh, Benny Safdie, Dane DeHaan, Jack Quaid, Matthew Modine, Alden Ehrenreich, Josh Peck, Jason Clarke, David Dastmalchian, Alex Wolff, James D'Arcy, among others. Florence Pugh takes on the role of Jean Tatlock, Emily Blunt as Kitty Oppenheimer, Robert Downey Jr. as Lewis Strauss, and Matt Damon also stars in the film. Released on July 21, the biopic features a star-studded cast.

ALSO READ: Golden Globe Awards 2024: When and where to watch in India? See complete nomination list here