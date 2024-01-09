Gigi Hadid and Bradley Cooper with his mom spotted going out for dinner after Golden Globes

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Gigi Hadid and Bradley Cooper

Bradley Cooper and Gigi Hadid were seen going out with the former's mother for an intimate dinner after the Golden Globes 2024 event. Bradley Cooper's mother Gloria Campano was also spotted with the rumoured couple in Los Angeles in a black SUV. In the pictures, the trio were seen sporting all-black outfits. Bradley Cooper was looking dapper in a classic black tuxedo, while his mother Campano was wearing an elegant black gown with a fur jacket. Gigi Hadid was exuding elegance in an all-black dress as well.

Image Source : TWITTERGigi Hadid and Bradley Cooper with mom Gloria Campano

Meanwhile, Bradley Cooper was nominated for two awards at the Golden Globes for his film Maestro. Directed by Bradley Cooper himself, the film tells the story of an American conductor Leonard Bernstein who begins a tumultuous relationship with actress Felicia Montealegre, upturning their lives. The film also features Carey Mulligan, Matt Boomer, Maya Hawke and Sarah Silverman among others.

For the unversed, Gigi Hadid and Leonardo DiCaprio previously sparked romance rumours but it fizzled out soon. Gigi and singer Zayn Malik were previously in a relationship and they split in 2022. The ex-couple shares their daughter together named Khai.

Whereas Bradley had married Jennifer Esposito in 2006 and got divorced after one year. He also dated Zoe Saldaña from 2011 to 2013. Bradley began dating Suki Waterhouse in 2013 and their relationship ended two years later. He then dated Irina Shayk from 2015 to 2019 and they have a daughter together, Lea de Seine.

Also Read: 'No heavy dresses, no tension': Ira Khan-Nupur Shikhare's pajama party video goes viral | WATCH

Also Read: Aquaman star Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet file for divorce 2 years after announcing breakup