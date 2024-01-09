Aquaman star Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet file for divorce 2 years after announcing breakup

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet

Aquaman actor Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet who were separated two years ago filed for divorce recently. Lisa Bonet filed the documents in Los Angeles to end her marriage to Jason Momoa and cited irreconcilable differences as the reason for separation. Lisa Bonet has requested joint legal and physical custody of her children with Jason Momoa in the divorce filing as well.

Jason Momoa first met actress Simmone Jade Mackinnon on the sets of Baywatch in 1999. After being together for six years, they got engaged in 2004, but due to unknown reasons, they called off the engagement. Jason Momoa met Lisa Bonet in 2005 and the duo got hitched on November 15, 2007. They have two daughters Lola Lolani was born in July 2007 and son Nakoa-Wolf Manakupao Namakaeha who was born in December 2008. In January 2022, Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet announced their split. However, Lisa was previously married to musician Lenny Kravitz. The couple share a daughter, Zoë Kravitz, who recently became engaged to actor Channing Tatum.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Jason Momoa was recently seen in the sequel of Aquaman titled Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom. Directed by James Wan, the film also features Patrick Wilson, Amber Heard, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Randall Park and Dolph Lundgren among others.

The film tells the story of Arthur who must work with his half-brother Orm to prevent Black Manta from killing his family and using Black Trident to search for the lost seventh kingdom of the seas. Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom bought decent numbers to the box office.

