Bigg Boss 17: 'You just shut up..', Mannara Chopra lashes back at Vicky Jain after getting nominated

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Mannara Chopra and Vicky Jain

Bigg Boss 17 every day is getting intense. The reality show is continuously making headlines with major twists and turns. A nomination task was sent in which Ankita, the captain of the house had to put one contestant's photo and the ones who had to nominate them would come forward. In the nomination task, Mannara Chopra was nominated for the second time by Vicky Jain. This hurt Mannara Chopra and hit back at him saying, 'Shut up, I was not talking to you for convenience'. The video of them arguing is now going viral on social media.

Fans too took sides and flooded the comment section. One user said, "Mannara ne shiddat se dosti nibhayi he pr uske liye kisine dosti nibhayi. Ek chintu he bt nw he also gd knows. Kisi ssn me kisi contestant ko itne dhoke mile nhi honge jitne manna ko mile he dosti me. Waw! Now wait n watch Vicky Jain we will make sure you are out from this season". Another user said, "Mannara is overreacting, It's a game show. Nothing personal expectations...Why attack Vicky and others?".

Apart from Mannara, contestants nominated for this week include Vicky, Samarth, Abhishek, Arun, Ayesha and Munawar. Bigg Boss 17 house always has a showdown of epic proportions each day. With contestants getting evicted one by one, the dynamics in the house keep changing. With fake relationships, fights and playing games with twists, who is going to be evicted next is what fans are curious about.

Also Read: Maldives Row: Anil Kapoor, Kangana Ranaut, Tiger Shroff, Sara Ali Khan join chorus to explore Indian Islands

Also Read: 'Atmanirbharta pe anch mat daliye...' Amitabh Bachchan breaks silence on Maldives controversy