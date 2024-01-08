'Atmanirbharta pe anch mat daliye...' Amitabh Bachchan breaks silence on Maldives controversy

Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL Amitabh Bachchan breaks silence on Maldives controversy

The issue of Maldives and Lakshadweep is gaining momentum. Till now many film personalities have given their opinion on this controversy. And now Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan has also reacted to the Maldives vs Lakshadweep controversy. Big B shared a tweet of former Indian cricketer Virender Sehwag on X. Along with that he warned people from harming our self-reliance.

What did Big B tweet?

Amitabh Bachchan shared a tweet of former Indian cricketer Virender Sehwag on X. In which the former Indian opener shared pictures of many different beaches of India and described Maldives' sarcasm as an opportunity in disaster. Sehwag said that the Indian government is taking a lesson from this whole matter, and can give a huge boost to India's economy with just a little improvement in tourism.

Amitabh Bachchan agreed with Virender Sehwag and wrote, "Viru paji .. this is so relevant and in the right spirit of our land .. our own are the very best .. I have been to Lakshadweep and Andamans and they are such astonishingly beautiful locations .. stunning waters beaches and the underwater experience is simply unbelievable. हम भारत हैं , हम आत्मनिर्भर हैं , हमारी आत्मनिर्भरता पे आँच मत डालिये. जय हिन्द."

What is the Maldives controversy?

Recently, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Lakshadweep, from where some of his pictures were also revealed on social media. After PM Modi's visit to Lakshadweep, the Laccadive, Minicoy, and Amindive islands have emerged as a perfect alternative to Maldives, which was followed by Maldives Minister Abdulla Mahzoom Majeed passing hateful and racist comments on Indians. He wrote in a tweet that India will have to face difficult challenges to compete with Maldives in the matter of tourism.

The matter didn't end there, commenting on the post, Zahid Rameez, leader of Maldives' ruling party- Progressive Party of Maldives (PPM), wrote, 'Good step. However, the idea of competing with us is misleading. How can they provide the service we provide? How can they be so clean? The biggest downfall is the smell coming from the rooms.' This did not go well with Indian celebrities and several famous personalities have fired back at the Maldives ministers for their hateful comments.

