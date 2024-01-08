Maldives Row: Anil Kapoor, Kangana Ranaut, Tiger Shroff, Sara Ali Khan join chorus to explore Indian Islands

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Maldives Row: Anil Kapoor, Tiger promote Lakshadweep

The Maldives vs Lakshadweep controversy doesn't seem to end anytime soon. Ever since Maldives Minister Abdulla Mahzoom Majeed passed hateful and racist comments on Indians after PM Modi's visit to Lakshadweep, several Bollywood personalities have come together to promote Indian tourism and islands. From Akshay Kumar to veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan have not only fired back at the Maldives ministers for their hateful speech but have also urged people to explore the Indian Islands.

The last actor to join the band is another veteran actor Anil Kapoor. The Night Manager actor took to his Twitter account and said that he cannot wait to explore Lakshadweep. "Miles (of beach) to go before I sleep. Lakshadweep, you're a beauty and I can't wait to explore you. #ExploreIndianIslands," Anil Kapoor wrote on Twitter.

Tiger Shroff also had something similar to say to the fellow Indian. "Lost in the azure embrace, Lakshadweep islands have captured my heart. The rich culture, tranquil beaches, and the genuine warmth of its people create an enchanting allure. Join me in celebrating the inclusivity and unparalleled beauty of these islands - a treasure trove waiting for us to explore! #Lakshadweep #ExploreIndianIslands," Tiger wrote on Twitter.

While reposting a story on her Instagram profile, Sara Ali Khan wrote "After all the North Indian expeditions I have taken you on time to make me explore the islands and jungles of our country."

National award winner Kangana Ranaut shared a tweet on her Instagram story and wrote, "This is amazing." The tweet belongs to Ease My Trip's CEO and co-founder Nishant Pitti. "In solidarity with our nation, Ease My Trip has suspended all Maldives flight bookings #SupportingNation #LakshadweepTourism #ExploreIndianlslands," wrote Pitti.

Yesterday, superstars Salman Khan, Akshay Kumar, John Abraham, Shraddha Kapoor, and Janhvi Kapoor had also urged people to explore Indian islands. Today Big B also tweeted about the same and warned Maldives ministers from harming our self-reliance.

