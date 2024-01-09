KGF star Yash rushes to Hubballi to meet family of three fans who died of electrocution | Watch

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM KGF actor Yash

KGF actor rushed to Hubballi in Karnataka to visit the family of three men who were electrocuted while trying to put up a banner to celebrate the actor's birthday. The fans had planned to install the cutout at Ambedkar Nagar of the village in the middle of the night. While the trio were installing the cutout, it hit the electric wire and the three people got electrocuted and died on the spot.

Talking about the incident, the Superintendent of Police, Babasasheb Nemogouda, said, "While putting up the banner, three of them were electrocuted and three were injured. The banner had a metal frame that was in touch with a HESCOM wire. A case has been registered at Lakshmeshwar Police Station. We will investigate this."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Yash will next be seen in a project titled Toxic- A Fairy Tale for Grown Ups. The film will be directed by Geetu Mohandas and produced by Venkat K Narayana. The film is set for April 10, 2025, as release date.

Yash gained recognition after starring in the KGF franchise and became the first Kannada language which was the highest grosser. He made his debut in 2007 with Jambada Hudugi. He then went on to star in several films including Raja Huli, Gajakesari, Ramachari, Masterpiece and Santhu Straight Forward among others.

