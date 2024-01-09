'No heavy dresses, no tension': Ira Khan-Nupur Shikhare's pajama party video goes viral | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : SCREENGRAB FROM VIRAL VIDEO Nupur Shikhare and Ira Khan got engaged in 2022.

After getting her marriage registered on January 3, Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan is currently enjoying a grand wedding in Rajasthan's Udaipur. On Monday, Ira and Nupur Shikhare had a pajama party and the pictures and videos of the DJ night event are doing rounds on the internet. At the pajama party, Aamir Khan's beloved son-in-law Nupur Shikhare was seen in a different style wearing a lungi and performing on the song from Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Chennai Express, Lungi Dance.

Watch the viral clip:

While Ira Khan was seen wearing a night suit at the pajama party, Nupur Shikhare wore a lungi. Not only this, their friends were seen showing killer moves on the song 'Lungi Dance', after seeing which the fans called Ira's husband Nupur 'very talented'. Along with Nupur, her group of friends were also seen wearing lungi. The dance video of their Lungi Dance is getting viral online. Apart from this, Nupur's dance moves on the song 'Jugnu' were also seen in the Mehndi ceremony.

Netizens reaction

Soon after the video of the pajama party went viral on social media, netizens were quick enough to express their views on the unique styled wedding festivity. One user wrote, ''I must say they are having fun of lifetime as they are not wasting their energies in dressing up and not taking stress of how they are looking on social media. Another one commented, ''Ye shi h ..no heavy dresses no suit boot no tension.''

For those unversed, Nupur Shikhare is a fitness coach and has trained numerous celebrities including Aamir Khan and Sushmita Sen. He met Ira during the coronavirus lockdown and fell in love with her. The couple never shied away from sharing their love on social media and got engaged in November in 2022.

