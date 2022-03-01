Fantastic Beasts The Secrets of Dumbledore trailer: Johnny Depp fans reject Mads Mikkelsen as Grindelwald

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Mads Mikkelsen joins Fantastic Beasts franchise as Grindelwald

Highlights Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore releases on April 14

Johhny Depp has been replaced by Mads Mikkelsen as Grindelwald in the new movie

Mads Mikkelsen's turn as Grindelwald sees him in a completely different look

A new trailer of the Fantastic Beasts And Where to Find Them 3 was revealed by Warner Bros. One of the biggest changes the Harry Potter spin-off franchise is witnessing in this new movie is Mads Mikkelsen replacing fan-favourite Johnny Depp as Gellert Grindelwald. The clip shows Mikkelsen in his element as he takes on this role in the movie franchise and joins the cast of Jude Law (Dumbledore),Eddie Redmayne (Newt Scamander) and others to embark on the journey into the wizarding world. The movie comes out on April 14.

Earlier, when Depp was replaced over 'wife-beating' allegations from Amber Heard, there was a huge outcry on social media from the fans of the Black Mass star. Now, as Mikkelsen's part in the Fantastic Beasts was given a look at, fans took to social media to troll the makers over their decision to replace Depp.

The look of the new Grindelwald is completely different. From the hairstyle to the costume, everything about the character has changed. But that is not a comment of Mikkelsen as he is known to lend gravity to any character he steps into and it is quite evident from the Fantastic Beasts new trailer that fans are in for a treat. Ever since he played the role of the Bond villain in Casino Royale, his fandom in the mainstream has been on the rise. With the new Fantastic Beasts movie, it is possible that he reaches newer heights in stardom globally.

Here is the synopsis of the Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore movie: Professor Albus Dumbledore (Jude Law) knows the powerful Dark wizard Gellert Grindelwald (Mads Mikkelsen) is moving to seize control of the wizarding world. Unable to stop him alone, he entrusts Magizoologist Newt Scamander (Eddie Redmayne) to lead an intrepid team of wizards, witches and one brave Muggle baker on a dangerous mission, where they encounter old and new beasts and clash with Grindelwald’s growing legion of followers. But with the stakes so high, how long can Dumbledore remain on the sidelines?

The new movie will take the fans back to Hogwarts, where the globally hit franchise Harry Potter is based.