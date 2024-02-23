Euphoria star Zendaya donates THIS much to theatre where her journey to stardom began

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Zendaya

Zendaya is currently one of the most talented and versatile actresses in Hollywood. If not in acting, she has immense talent in dancing and sketching and has a good sense of fashion as well. The actress and singer Zendaya has donated $100,000 to California Shakespeare Theater in Oakland, the place where she began her career. According to a report in IANS, she has teamed up with the Women Donors Network (WDN) to hand over the sum to California Shakespeare Theater in Oakland's North Star Fund, which helps cover the cost of improvements and future shows.

Leena Barakat, President and CEO of WDN, said: “We are very pleased to be able to offer this general support grant in partnership with Zendaya. We hope that our funding supports your work and helps further your strategic vision, wherever funds are most needed.”

Officials of the theatre also paid tribute to the ‘Euphoria’ star for her generosity. Clive Worsley, the theatre’s executive director, said: “We are deeply grateful to Zendaya and the WDN for their partnership, and their generous grant of $100,000 to the North Star Fund, reports femalefirst.co.uk. She said, “Her support moves us forward in a big way toward upgrading sound and lighting systems, enhancing the café, and of course funding our 50th Anniversary production of 'As You Like It', directed by Elizabeth Carter. Thank you Zendaya and the WDN!”. According to the San Francisco Chronicle newspaper, Zendaya joined the theatre because her mother worked there for 12 summers when she was a child.

Zendaya began her career as a model and then switched to acting. She starred in a Disney sitcom Shake It Up, which garnered millions of views and became the highest-rated Disney show. Her other TV shows include Frenemies, The Story of Zendaya, K.C. Undercover, Black-ish, Walk the Prank and Euphoria.

She has also worked in films including The Greatest Showman, Duck Duck Goose, Smallfoot, Malcolm & Marie, Spider-Man: Far from Home, Spider-Man: No Way Home, Dune Part 1 & 2 and Is That Black Enough for You among others. She became the youngest recipient after bagging the Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series for Euphoria. She was recently seen in Dune Part Two alongside Timothee Chalamet. Directed by Denis Villeneuve, the film also featured Rebecca Ferguson, Josh Brolin, Austin Butler, Florence Pugh, Dave Bautista and Stephen Mckinley among others. Dune Part Two is scheduled to be released in India on March 15.