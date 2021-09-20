Emmys 2021 Highlights: Stunning red carpet looks to major wins and snubs

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/TELEVISIONACAD Emmys 2021 Highlights

Held on Sunday night, the 2021 Emmy Awards was celebrating the year's best TV and a return to live events at L.A. Live's Event Deck at Los Angeles' Microsoft Theater. Shows such as 'The Crown', 'Ted Lasso' and 'Mare of Easttown' bagged 10 of the 12 acting awards during the 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards, hosted by Cedric the Entertainer. Netflix won a leading total of 44 awards, equaling the broadcast network record set back in 1974, by CBS. The streaming service, which fielded the first drama series nominee, “House of Cards” in 2007, finally won the category. Newcomer Apple TV+’s first top series came less than two years after it launched. “The Crown” and “The Queen’s Gambit” tied as leaders with 11 awards each, with “Ted Lasso” topping the comedy side with seven trophies.

However, it was not just the awards that caught everybody's attention. Once again Emmys red carpet was a head-turner as celebs walked it with much grace. From major wins and snubs to noteworthy red carpet looks, here's everything that happened at Emmys 2021:

Emmys 2021 open with TV-themed Biz Markie tribute

Actor Cedric the Entertainer commenced the 73rd Emmy Awards with a musical number that parodied the rapper Biz Markie hit 'Just a friend'. Cedric started off the song, which changed the lyrics of the beloved rap song to more TV-themed content, reports variety.com. He was quickly joined by a number of other stars, including rapper and 'NCIS: LA' star LL Cool J, rapper and 'Dave' co-creator and star Dave 'Lil Dicky' Burd, and Rita Wilson. Several audience members joined the fun as well, including Anthony Anderson and Tracee Ellis-Ross, Billy Porter, and Mj Rodriguez. The tribute to Markie came after the rapper died in July at age 57.

RuPaul makes history at Emmys 2021 for most Emmy wins by person of colour

TV personality, host and producer RuPaul, whose full name is RuPaul Charles, made Emmy history by becoming the most-awarded person of colour in the Emmy Awards history with 11 honours. RuPaul broke the record for the most Emmy wins by a person of colour as 'RuPaul's Drag Race' was named outstanding competition program on Sunday night. The series is the most-awarded reality competition show at the 73rd Emmy Awards.

"Wow, thank you so much to the Academy and all of you gorgeous people here tonight," RuPaul said in his acceptance speech. "All of the people at World of Wonder and Viacom-CBS who have been so wonderful, but really thanks to all of our lovely children on our show from around the world. You know, they are so gracious to tell their stories of courage and how to navigate this difficult life, even more difficult today. This is for you. And for the kids out there watching: You have a tribe that is waiting for you. We are waiting for you, baby: come on to Mama Ru. Thank you so much," he added.

Olivia Colman wins her first lead actress award for 'The Crown'

Olivia Colman has won her first Emmy Award for lead actress in a drama series for her portrayal of Queen Elizabeth in Season 4 of 'The Crown'. The actress said she loved every second of it and cannot wait to see what happens next. Colman's win is a bit of an upset, as common wisdom going into the Emmys favoured either Colman's 'The Crown' co-star Emma Corrin or 'Pose's' Mj Rodriguez, reports variety.com. The actress herself expressed surprise when she delivered her speech at the London gathering for 'The Crown'. "I would have put money on that not happening," she said. "I want to say thank you very much for this, this is amazing." Season 4 was Colman's final turn playing Queen Elizabeth.

'The Handmaid's Tale' makes record for most losses

Actress Elizabeth Moss starrer 'The Handmaid's Tale' set a record with most losses at the 73rd Emmy Awards, which was held at the L.A. Live's Event Deck at Los Angeles' Microsoft Theater. The series had a nomination tally of 21 nods, it was expected to pick up a couple of honours between the Creative Arts and Primetime Emmys ceremonies. Instead, the dystopian drama lost all of its awards, setting the record for the most losing series in a single year, topping AMC's 'Mad Men' zero for 17 that occurred in 2012. Only three shows earned more nominations than Hulu's flagship series, with Netflix's 'The Crown' and Disney Plus' 'The Mandalorian' receiving 24 noms each and 'WandaVision' picking up 23.

Best of Emmys 2021 red carpet looks

Elizabeth Olsen to Kaley Cuoco, below are some of the best red carpet looks of Emmys 2021: