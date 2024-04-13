Emma Stone to feature in project for Universal Pictures

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Emma Stone

Emma Stone who is best known for her films including Poor Things, La La Land, will be featuring in a yet-to-be-titled film for Universal Pictures. According to a report in PTI, the Entertainment outlet Variety has mentioned that the actress will be collaborating with her husband Dave McCary for this particular project as well.

If finalised, Dave McCary will direct the film from a screenplay penned by Patrick Kang and Michael Levin. Details on the plot are under wraps. Shawn Levy, Dan Cohen and Dan Levine will produce the film through 21 Laps. Michael H. Weber will also produce.

Emma Stone and Dave McCary who tied the knot in 2020 and are parents to a daughter, and Ali Herting are in talks to produce through Fruit Tree. Stone most recently won her second Academy Award for best actress for Yorgos Lanthimos' "Poor Things". She had earlier lifted the trophy for the 2016 movie "La La Land".

In Poor Things, Emma Stone played the role of Bella Baxter. The film tells the story of an unorthodox scientist, a young woman who runs off with a lawyer on a whirlwind adventure across the continents. Free from the prejudices of her times, she grows steadfast in her purpose to stand for equality and liberation.

Emma Stone also has two more projects in her kitty including Kinds of Kindness and Eddington. In Kinds of Kindness, the film will also feature Jesse Plemons, Willem Dafoe, Margaret Qualley, Hong Chau, Joe Alwyn and Hunter Schafer among others. While in Eddington, the film will feature Joaquin Phoenix, Pedro Pascal, Austin Butler, Luke Grines, Deirdre O'Connell, Micheal Ward and Clifton Collins Jr. among others.

