Tuesday, January 25, 2022
     
 Live tv
ye-public-hai-sab-jaanti-hai
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Entertainment
  4. Hollywood
  5. Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson and Chris Evans come together for holiday film Red One

Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson and Chris Evans come together for holiday film Red One

Red One movie is said to be a “a globe-trotting, four-quadrant action-adventure comedy, imagining a whole new universe to explore within the holiday genre. Jake Kasdan is directing the movie from a script penned by Chris Morgan.

PTI Reported by: PTI
New Delhi Published on: January 25, 2022 11:25 IST
Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson and Chris Evans come together for holiday film Red One
Image Source : INSTAGRAM/CHRISEVANS

Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson and Chris Evans come together for holiday film Red One

Highlights

  • Red One movie is based on an original story by Hiram Garcia
  • Dwayne Johnson is also attached as a producer on Red One, co-starring Chris Evans
  • Red One will begin shoot sometime later this year

Marvel star Chris Evans is set to feature alongside Dwayne Johnson in Amazon Studios' upcoming holiday movie "Red One". According to Variety, the feature project is based on an original story by Hiram Garcia, president of production at Seven Bucks Productions.

The film is said to be a “a globe-trotting, four-quadrant action-adventure comedy, imagining a whole new universe to explore within the holiday genre. Jake Kasdan is directing the movie from a script penned by Chris Morgan.

Johnson is also attached as a producer on the project, alongside Hiram and Dany Garcia on behalf of Seven Bucks Productions. Kasdan will produce via his banner, The Detective Agency, alongside Melvin Mar and co-producer Sky Salem Robinson.

Makers are planning to shoot the movie sometime this year.

Write a comment

Elections 2022
Bigg Boss 15

Top News

Latest News