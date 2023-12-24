Dixie Chicks fame Laura Lynch dies in car crash | Read details

Follow us on Image Source : WEB Laura Lynch was killed in a car crash in Texas

The US country band, Dixie Chicks, lost its member Laura Lynch in a car crash in Texas. According to the Western media, the musician was driving on Route 62 near Cornudas when a pickup truck hit her vehicle.

Reports also stated that the 65-year-old died on the spot. The official handle of the band, which is now called The Chicks, took to X and paid tribute to Laura Lynch. Sharing a video of her performing, the band wrote, " Laura was a bright light…her infectious energy and humor gave a spark to the early days of our band. Laura had a gift for design, a love of all things Texas, and was instrumental in the early success of the band."

"Her undeniable talents helped propel us beyond busking on street corners to stages all across Texas and the mid-West. Our thoughts are with her family and loved ones at this sad time. - Emily, Martie & Natalie," the band added.

Take a look at the tweet here:

About Dixie Chicks

The country band was established in 1989 in Dallas, Texas. The co-founding members included Lynch, a bassist and vocalist, sisters Martie and Emily Erwin, and vocalist and guitarist, Robin Lynn. In 1993, the band played at an inaugural ball for President Bill Clinton. In 1955, Lynch left the band and released her single albums—Shouldn't a Told You That, Little Ol' Cowgirl, and Thank Heavens for Dale Evans. Later, the band was renamed The Chicks.

