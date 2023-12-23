Two and a Half Men star Charlie Sheen attacked at his home in Malibu, neighbour arrested

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Charlie Sheen

Hollywood actor Charlie Sheen was reportedly attacked by a neighbour who had forced her way into the Southern California home. According to reports, Los Angeles County Sheriff's deputies responded to Sheen's home at about 1:00 PM in the 6000 block Cavalleri Road in Malibu regarding a battery/disturbance call. The attacker reportedly attempted to strangle Charlie Sheen and ripped his shirt after he opened his front door. Although, the police did not say what kind of weapon was used in this alleged attack. The motive behind this attack is yet to be established as well.

Currently, the neighbour has been arrested and charged the suspect with assault and burglary.

For the unversed, Carlos Irwin Estevez, also known as Charlie Sheen is an American actor and film producer. He has appeared in films including Platoon, Wall Street, Young Guns and The Rookie, The Three Musketeers and The Arrival among others.

In 2003, Charlie Sheen played the role of Charlie Harper in the most popular sitcom Two and a Half Men. The show is the story of Charlie Harper, his brother Alan and his mischievous son Jake.

The actor was later terminated by the makers of Two and a Half Men following his derogatory terms about the series' creator Chuck Lorre. He had often made headlines for his alcohol and drug abuse case and marital problems as well as allegations of domestic violence.

