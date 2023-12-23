Dunki Box Office Collection Day 2: Shah Rukh Khan's film shows upward trend, earns THIS much

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Shah Rukh Khan in Dunki

Shah Rukh Khan's starrer has created a craze among netizens ahead of its release. The film is off to a good start and shows an upward trend at the box office. According to a Sacnilk report, the film earned around Rs 20 crore in India. With the first day earning Rs 29.20 crore, the total collection now stands at Rs 49.40 crore. The film had an overall 31.22% Hindi occupancy on Friday.

Dunki Day 2 Hindi Occupancy

Morning Shows: 16.45%

Afternoon shows: 24.73%

Evening Shows: 34.32 %

Night Shows: 49.29 %

With occupancy increasing in theatres, Dunki is making waves across India. Interestingly, the Shah Rukh Khan had its first show at 5:55 AM at Mumbai's iconic Gaiety Galaxy. The special screening is being organised by SRK's fan club, SRK Universe, which organised the early morning screenings for both Jawan and Pathaan at the same theatre.

Dunki features an ensemble cast, with colourful characters portrayed by exceptionally talented actors Boman Irani, Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal, Vikram Kochhar and Anil Grover along with Shah Rukh Khan. A Jio Studios, Red Chillies Entertainment and Rajkumar Hirani Films presentation, Dunki is produced by Rajkumar Hirani and Gauri Khan. The film is written by Abhijat Joshi, Rajkumar Hirani and Kanika Dhillon.

Dunki marks the first collaboration of SRK and Rajkumar Hirani and follows the story of four friends who embark on their journey to follow their dream of moving abroad. The film is based on the illegal migration technique through which thousands of Indians move to another country.

