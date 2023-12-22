EXCLUSIVE: Sam Bahadur actor Rohan Verma talks about Vicky Kaushal, clash with Animal and much more

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM EXCLUSIVE: Rohan Verma talks about clash with Animal

In an exclusive chat with India Tv, Sam Bahadur actor Rohan Verma opened up about his role of Captain Attiqur Rehman in Meghna Gulzar's directorial which is running successfully in theatres. Rohan also broke the silence about Sam Bahadur having a clash with Ranbir Kapoor's Animal and how the box office numbers are just materialistic to him. In the exclusive chat, Rohan Verma also spoke about Meghna Gulzar's style of directing a film.

Q. How was the working experience of Sam Bahadur and what would you like to say about Meghna Gulzar?

A. It was truly a masterclass in perseverance and the sheer tenacity to serve the story no matter how difficult the making gets. It's not easy to stay with a story for six years and live each moment of bringing it to life. To just witness her as a filmmaker has been deeply inspiring. At moments it felt like Meghna was embodying the spirit of Sam Manekshaw to protect the truth and authenticity of telling this story. Being directed by her has reaffirmed my belief in one’s integrity as an artist.

Q. One thing to learn from Vicky Kaushal as an actor?

A. I feel warmth and love even just reminiscing about the experience of working with Vicky bhai. I remember calling Vicky Kaushal 'sir' for the first few times we met and he lovingly asked me to not call him that. He said ‘We are both actors, sir mat bol yaar, bhai bula le’. Just one of the many things that you can learn from him is that he makes everyone around him feel warm and easy and be their best. He makes the set approachable for his co-actors. Vicky Bhai is unstoppable because you can’t help but love him.

Q. Did your screen time in the film bother you?

A. Rohan had the best reply to this question as he started with the statement, 'Role chota naho hota actors chote hote hain'. "It was an honor to be a part of the story of a true hero. It’s a film that inspires a generation of courageous leaders. Working on such a film is an experience of a lifetime. So the screen didn't at all bother me, the entire filmmaking process was like a battalion of soldiers fighting to tell the story with utmost honesty against all odds," said the actor.

Q. Do you feel Sam Bahadur deserved a solo release as Animal did affect its box office numbers?

A. I knew the film would receive a great response because it was being made with such passion and finesse, but after the release, I realised that it’s also a film that is beyond box-office collections. It’s a document of our history, a catalyst for creating the narratives of courage and leadership in generations to come. I feel honoured to be a part of such a movement. Sam Bahadur is a film that will stay with you forever. It’s a story that will shape the spirit of our youth in glorious ways. It will inspire change-makers, risk-takers, and leaders and remind us of our heroes who have dedicated their lives to shaping the strength of our nation in the world. Nothing can hamper that and ticket sales will be an unfair parameter to compare the two films.

When asked if being an audience, Rohan would have witnessed this clash, which film he would have watched first? The actor had an honest confession and said that he would have watched both films but Sam Bahadur would definitely be his first watch.

Q. Do let us know your future projects!

I am committed to several projects in various capacities like:

Ensemble Lead for Hindi Adaptation of cult Malayalam film Angalmaly Diaries, produced by Abundantia Entertainment.

A war film with Akshay Kumar

Parallel lead in Zee 5 film Ishq Jhamela with Arjun Rampal.

Primary part in Sony Liv's Murder in Mahim with Vijay Raaz and Ashutosh Rana

Pivotal part in Chidiya Udd by Baweja Films to be released on Amazon Prime.

