Stand-up comedian and actor Jo Koy to host Golden Globe Awards 2024

Comedian and actor Jo Koy has been chosen to host the most prestigious Golden Globe Awards 2024. This will mark a major event in and first major award show for the popular comedian Jo Koy. The Golden Globes Awards took to social media to share this exciting news along with a video of Jo Koy.

The caption read, "We are thrilled to announce that Jo Koy is hosting the 81st Annual #GoldenGlobes!...You won't want to miss this Sunday, Jan 7, at ET | 5 PT on @cbstv and @paramountplus." Golden Globes president said, "We are thrilled to have Jo host the 81st Annual Golden Globe Awards and bring his infectious energy and relatable humour to kick off Hollywood's award season. We know Jo is bringing his A-game".

For the unversed, Jo Koy is one of today's premiere stand-up comics who began his career at a Las Vegas coffee house. In 2018, he was awarded the prestigious 'Stand-Up Comedian Of the Year award at the 2018 Just For Laughs Comedy Festival in Montreal. His 2019 Netflix special, Comin in Hot is currently streaming worldwide.

Adding to his achievements, Jo Koy reached #1 on the Billboard Charts for his stand-up comedy album, Live from Seattle. He has appeared in other well-renowned shows including The Late Late Show with James Cameron, Last Call With Carson Daly and The Breakfast Club among others.

The 81st Golden Globe Awards will honour the best in film and American television of 2023. The ceremony will be held on January 7, 2024, at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California, produced by Dick Clark Productions, Ricky Kirshner and Glenn Weiss, the latter will also serve as director. The nominees were announced on December 11, 2023, in which Barbie and Succession both tied for the most nominations with nine each, followed by Oppenheimer with eight.

