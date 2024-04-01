Dev Patel, Sobhita Dhulipala's Monkey Man gets its release date | See New Poster

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Dev Patel, Sobhita Dhulipala's Monkey Man will release on April 5th, 2024

Made In Heaven actor Sobhita Dhulipala will mark her Hollywood debut with Monkey Man. On the other hand, Hollywood actor Dev Patel will mark his directorial debut with the upcoming release. There has been a lot of confusion regarding its release in India. Earlier the film was set to release on April 5th in and out of India. However, due to turbulence, the film's release date in India was extended. But now it seems like the film will be released on the same day in India as well. At least Sobhita's new Instagram post suggests so.

Sobhita shares Monkey Man's new poster

Sobhi Dhulipala has posted a new poster of Monkey Man on her Instagram profile. "Monkey Man 5th April, globally in theatres only Knockout poster art by @dolbylabs X @amctheatres," read her caption. With this caption, the actor has started a race of confusion in her comment section at least. A lot of comments under Sobhita's post were asking whether the release date in India will be the same.

Dev Patel is extensively promoting this film made with passion and love (as quoted by the actor). Monkey Man was recently displayed at the South By Southwest Film Festival (SXSW), where Dev received a standing ovation. The Slumdog Millionaire actor seemed overwhelmed with all the praises, as he was spotted teary-eyed while thanking the audience.

About the film

The story of Monkey Man is based on India and it seems to be inspired by the story of Lord Hanuman. In the trailer, Dev's character is shown in an underground fight club where some famous fighters go and beat him up for money. He wears a gorilla mask during fights. This trailer contains glimpses of Dev's childhood in which he is seen spending time with his mother and how his life ended. It shows how as he grows up and finds various ways to take revenge from his enemies who have taken away everything from him.

Let us tell you that Monkey Man is being released in theaters worldwide on 5th April. Dev directed his original story and wrote the screenplay with Paul Angunawela and John Cooley. Apart from Dev and Sobhita, the film also stars Makrand Deshpande, Sikandar Kher, Sharlto Copley, Pitobash, Vipin Sharma, Aditi Kalkunte, and Ashwini Kalsekar. Monkey Man is co-produced by Dev Patel.

Also Read: Reema Maya to direct web series Student Of The Year 3, Karan Johar gives official conformation