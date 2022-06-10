Britney Spears' ex-husband Jason gatecrashes her secret wedding with fiance Sam Asghari; arrested

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/BRITNEY SPEARS Britney Spears and Sam Asghari

Britney Spears' secret wedding with fiancé Sam Asghari was interrupted when her ex-husband gatecrashed the party. Spears and her partner tied the knot in an intimate ceremony in Los Angeles on Thursday. However, prior to the wedding, the singer's ex-husband Jason Alexander was arrested after attempting to crash her wedding. Alexander, who was married to Spears for 55 hours in 2004, was reportedly detained outside the venue by security before police arrived.

In a statement to USA Today, Spears' attorney Mathew Rosengart said, "He has been detained handcuffed and arrested for his disgusting criminal misconduct. The attorney, further in the statement, also thanked the Ventura County Sheriff’s department for their good and prompt work.

According to TMZ, Alexander live-streamed his break-in on Instagram. He was seen speaking to event security and told them that Spears had invited him to the wedding. Later as he walks into a pink tent festooned with flowers. A violent struggle occurred and then his phone froze and went off. "She’s my first wife, my only wife," said Alexander. ALSO READ: Jurassic World Dominion Twitter Reactions: Chris Pratt's movie termed as 'brilliant Dinosaur action'

Meanwhile, Spears met 28-year-old personal trainer Asghari in 2016 on the set of her music video for the song Slumber Party. Reportedly, the duo tied the knot in an intimate ceremony with only 100 guests in attendance. TMZ also reported that Spears' sister Jamie Lynn Spears, her father, and her mother gave a miss to the wedding.

At the time Spears announced she was pregnant, Asghari said in a separate Instagram post that "fatherhood is something i have always looked forward to and i don't take lightly. It is the most important job i will ever do."