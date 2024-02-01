Barbie: Margot Robbie reacts to Oscar snub, Downey, Gosling had THIS to say on nomination list

Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL Barbie: Margot Robbie reacts to Oscar snub

The nominations for the Oscar Awards, which are among the world's most prestigious awards, were finally announced on January 23rd. Oppenheimer, Barbie, Poor Things, Killers of the Flower Moon, and Maestro dominated the 96th Academy Awards nominations. However, Barbie's lead actress Margo Robbie, and director Greta Gerwig were kept out of the nominations list. This did not only piss its cast and crew but several popular Hollywood actors also expressed their dismay.

Now, finally, Barbie actor Margot Robbie has voiced her opinion on the same. The actor herself is not upset at not getting the nomination. "There is no reason to feel bad when you know that you are blessed by God. To be honest, I think Greta should have been nominated for direction. What she has done happens only once in a career and a lifetime. But, it was a great year for all films," said Robbie. She also expressed her happiness at Barbie receiving eight nominations at the Oscars.

What did Hollywood actors say?

It has rarely been seen in the history of the Oscars that if an artiste does not get a nomination, his fellow artists protest against it. And even more so, those who have been nominated are also included in the protestors. Let's see who said what:

Ryan Gosling

After the nomination list came out, gradually rumors started about it, and the issue was raised of the criteria for nominations. The first finger was pointed by Barbie actor Ryan himself, who expressed his displeasure by issuing a statement immediately after the nominations.

"Without Barbie, Ken (Ryan's character) does not exist. Similarly, without Greta, the Barbie film does not exist. Both of them have a huge contribution to making this film popular," said the actor. Ryan further said that it would not be enough to just say that he is disappointed that both of them did not get nominations.

Simu Liu

On January 24, Simu Liu, another of Robbie's co-stars in the film expressed his dismay at the Oscar snub. "Being involved in a small way gave me a window into just how hard Greta and Margot had to fight to get ‘Barbie’ made, and how flawlessly they executed it. Together they started a movement, touched the world, and reinvigorated the cinema. They deserve everything. They ARE everything,” said Liu.

Robert Downey Jr.

Robert Downey Jr., who is nominated for Oppenheimer in the Oscar Award for Best Actor in Supporting Role category, also expressed his views regarding Robbie's claim. "In my opinion, Margot Robbie is not getting full credit," reported Variety.com.

Oscar Award 2024 nominations earned by Barbie

Best Motion Picture

Best Actor in a Supporting Role

Best Actress in a Supporting Role

Best Costume Design

Best Adapted Screenplay

Best Original Song

Best Production Design

Also Read: Oscars 2024 nominations full list: 'Oppenheimer', 'Poor Things' dominates major categories