Amy Adams will not be part of new Superman movie with Henry Cavill? Here's what Lois Lane said

Actor Amy Adams says she is "thrilled" about her Man of Steel co-star Henry Cavill donning the Superman cape once again but she doesn't know if she will be back as Lois Lane. Following his cameo in the Dwayne Johnson-starrer Black Adam last month, Cavill confirmed his return as the superhero in a new Warner Bros-DC movie on social media. But, will Adams be part of the upcoming film is not certain yet, as revealed by the actress herself.

Amy Adams on coming back as Lois Lane

Asked about Cavill reprising his Superman role, Adams told Variety: "Isn't it exciting?" The actor, who played firebrand journalist and love interest Lois Lane to Cavill's protagonist in the 2013 movie Man of Steel, was speaking at the Wednesday premiere of her latest film Disenchanted. "I'm thrilled for (Cavill). He's such a wonderful Superman so I'm very excited for him," she added.

The six-time Oscar nominee also weighed in on her return as Lois. "They haven't spoken to me about it. If it's me, great. If it's somebody else, the role of Lois has been filled by so many wonderful actresses in the past so I'll support whatever direction they go," Adams noted.

She previously reprised the role of Lois in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice (2016), Justice League (2017), and Zack Snyder's Justice League (2021).

Henry Cavill drops out of The Witcher series

Meanwhile, Henry Cavill has opted out of the hit Netflix series The Witcher. The fourth season, he will be replaced as Geralt of Rivia by Liam Hemsworth. The announcement came ahead of the third season of The Witcher, which will arrive in summer 2023. This cast replacement has been opposed by the fans and many called for 'boycott' of the series going ahead.

