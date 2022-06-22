Amber Heard-Cara Delevingne elevator 'kissing' video confirms Johnny Depp's cheating claims against ex-wife?

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ CARADELEVINGNE Amber Heard-Cara Delevingne's elevator video gets leaked

Amber Heard was accused of cheating by ex-husband Johnny Depp. The Pirates of The Caribbean star had also claimed that Heard had a 'threesome' with business magnate Elon Musk and model Cara Delevingne at their apartment. Musk had denied such claims but now a viral video, which is said to be from the elevator in Depp's building, is going viral on social media. In the footage, two women appear to be hugging and 'kissing' and it is being claimed that they are Heard and Delevingne.

Video of kissing goes viral

Popcorned Planet released a set of photos of Heard in the elevator. Heard is seen making out with a mystery woman. Previously, there have been allegations of Heard's infidelity against Depp. These allegations were addressed in the former Hollywood couple's defamation trial as well. It is also uncertain whether the alleged incident involving Heard and Delevingne occurred before or after Heard and Depp's separation.

Johnny Depp fans react to leaked video

Johnny Depp fans have breathed a sigh of relief after the actor won his defamation trial against Heard. As the new video surfaced, fans took to the comments section of YouTube to respond. One user said, "OMG! This is great stuff! She is so caught. That’s Cara Delevingne (sic)." Another YouTube user said, "What’s crazy to me is how many times she cheated on Johnny when he went out of town I mean it wasn’t just one or two she just kept cheating (sic)."

Amber to file an appeal in Court

The defamation trial between Depp and Heard ended on June 1 as the jury ruled that Heard defamed Depp with her 2018 Washington Post op-ed. Heard, who countersued Depp for USD 100 million, was awarded USD 2 million by the jury after it found one statement by Depp defamatory against her. Her lawyer said Heard wants to appeal the verdict.

