Yoga Day 2022: Lady Gaga, Dua Lipa, Jennifer Aniston, other international celebrities who practice Yoga

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/GAGAVEGAS Hollywood celebrities doing Yoga

Yoga Day 2022 will be celebrated internationally on June 21. Yoga has been India's gift to the world and it has proven to show health benefits in those practicing it. From kids to pregnant women to the elderly and young, Yoga appeals to all age groups and has been adopted by celebrities to acquire better physical and mental health for their hectic lives.

On the occasion of Yoga Day 2022, let's take a look at international celebrities who swear by Yoga and promote it among their fans as a form for healthy living.

Dua Lipa

Pop-star and Grammy winner Dua Lipa has practiced Yoga for the longest time. She is very impressive at Yoga and her enviable physique is a result of this practice.

Read: Yoga Day 2022: Origin, development of Indian ancient practice and international recognition

Jennifer Aniston

Friends star Jennifer Aniston also swears by Yoga and has adopted it as a regular practice in her life. This not only makes her physically fit but also mentally and emotionally strong.

Reese Witherspoon

Big Little Lies star Reese Witherspoon is a Yoga practitioner. She has shared several videos on her Instagram page in which she is seen practicing basic Yoga and stretching exercises on a mat in athleisure.

Read: World Music Day 2022: Wishes, history, significance, celebration ideas for the occasion

Lady Gaga

Oscar and Grammy winner singer and actor Lady Gaga's fitness secret is Yoga. She has also shown her side of Yoga practice on social media.

Robert Downey Jr

Before Downey Jr immortalised the Iron Man character in comic books on the big screen, he had struggled with drug addiction. He was even arrested in 2001 and credits his de-addiction journey to a mix of fitness programs that also included Yoga.