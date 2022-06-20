World Music Day 2022: Wishes, history, significance, celebration ideas for the occasion

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ MUSICINSTRUMENTSSHOP Share wishes on World Music day on June 21

World Music Day 2022 will be celebrated on June 21. All across the world, the spirit will be lively as the sound and melody of instruments will float in the air. India has a rich legacy in Hindustani classical music and even pop is reaching newer heights. Many of us must have played a musical instrument in our lives or had the desire to learn. On the musical occasion, embrace the sound around you and wish your loved ones by sending them the quotes and wishes on WhatsApp, Facebook and other social media profiles.

World Music Day wishes

-- All those people for whom morning begins with music enjoy a happy and charged day because they give a jumpstart to their days by adding positive chords to them. Sending musical wishes to you on World Music Day.

-- God has gifted us with music all around us. The closest and the best music that we have with us are our heartbeats and the heartbeats of our loved ones which keep us going and keep us happy. Sending lots of love on the occasion of World Music Day.

-- Let the music play and let the souls enjoy. Let’s celebrate World Music Day.

-- That man is the richest and also the happiest who has a wonderful collection of music. Happy World Music Day.

-- My mornings are incomplete without music and so are my nights. It is the food for my soul. I cannot imagine my life without the beauty and magic of music. It is my life and my source of energy. Happy World Music Day.

History of World Music Day

The first World Music Day was celebrated in 1982. It was organised in France by the then French Minister of Culture, Jack Lange. Music lovers and patrons often organise public concerts in areas such as parks, bus stations, museums, and cafes. The day is also a great opportunity for young talents to showcase their musical talents.

How to celebrate World Music Day?

Music Day 2022 will be celebrated with great enthusiasm around the world. People will get to know about the different forms of music like Jazz, classical, folk, funk, so on and the musical conversations will be always remembered.

-- On World Music Day you can hold a small gathering of friends and listen to music and have a relaxed evening.

-- Organise a gathering in your housing society and invite those with musical talent to participate in large numbers.

-- Become a patron to an unprivileged child with musical ability and promote talent.

-- Pick up an instrument and make up your mind about learning it.

-- Organise a local concert people and encourage local tenets to flourish. This will also make for an ideal occasion to mingle with like-minded people.

Significance of World Music Day

World Music Day has great importance in the lives of musicians and music lovers around the world. On this occasion, musicians will perform in public areas like streets, alleys, roads, parks, porches and so on. This boosts their confidence, builds community values and motivates young musicians to opt for music as a career. Various initiatives will be taken by the government to promote the Indian culture through music and promote local artists on an international level.