Noor Mahal to Neemrana Fort, 5 weekend getaways to visit near Delhi NCR to enjoy surprise weather change

Noor Mahal

With the sudden change in the Delhi NCR weather and a huge dip in mercury, it is time to give in to the temptation of a quick relaxing trip on the weekend. To make most of this amazing weather shift one must pick a spot that is a perfect mix of comfort and outdoor spaces where one can unwind in the cool mornings and evenings.

Here are a few picks that are a short drive away from the city but will transport you to another world away from the hustle-bustle of the city. And are ideal to kick back in this weather to put more life in the moments you spend.

Noor Mahal, Karnal

A palace right out of a fairy tale, Noor Mahal is a majestic 5-star hotel in the rustic backdrop of Karnal. The grandeur of Noor Mahal has been brought to life with Rajputana and Mughal Architecture. Walking among the wide corridors, admiring the beautiful arches and intricately decorated walls, one feels like royalty. They offer luxurious chambers with modern comforts that ensure ultimate experience during your stay. A destination in itself, one can spend almost unbelievably amazing mornings and evenings outdoors in the lovely weather. Evening by their mesmerizing poolside is highly recommended. Noor Mahal Palace Hotel in Karnal is one of the most Insta-worthy hotels in the country.

Apart from being one of the most iconic palace hotels in the country, they have the added advantage of serving a wide range of popular and absolutely elegant culinary delights at their award-winning restaurants. They have a unique restaurant called Frontier Mail serving exemplary food with live music on weekends. With an elegant life-size train built inside the restaurant that serves delicious food and drinks, this restaurant offers a unique dining experience. One can also opt for gracefully set up dinner arrangements outdoor to make the best of the beautiful weather. Noor Mahal is the full package as it offers something for everyone, it will make your trip joyous no matter whether you visit with family, friends, or colleagues. Noor Mahal is just a comfortable 2 and a half-hour drive away from Delhi. They offer customised experiences in great packages.

Neemrana Fort Palace

Neemrana Fort Palace Hotel is a popular destination which is close to Delhi NCR because it retains its charm as a getaway that gives you a satisfying experience. A mix of luxury stay at a palace property and modern luxury; is a good option to spend a weekend. The grand structure makes for one of the most picturesque properties within a short distance from Delhi, Neemrana Fort Palace is a great place to spend a fun-filled weekend. There are enough outdoor and indoor experiences to keep your weekend engaged. It also offers great food to make the experience holistic. It is one of the best places to venture out to during good weather. Neemrana Fort Palace is 3-hour drive from Delhi.

Lohagarh Fort Resort

This luxury resort is conveniently located on the Delhi Jaipur Highway. A great place to spend a good weekend with family or friends, this place offers a luxurious stay with lots of activities to keep you engaged throughout the weekend. The tastefully done layout and ambiance of the resort in itself are an attraction. One can easily sail through a whole weekend without feeling the need for leaving the resort. The open layout of the resort gives ample space to relish good weather and go around the property for walks. They offer amazing options for luxurious accommodations and scrumptious food. Lohagarh Fort Resort is a 5-hour drive from Delhi.

Pataudi Palace

Built in 1935, Pataudi Palace is also known as Ibrahim Kothi. Recently started serving as a luxury heritage hotel, it is very well known for various reasons. The magnificent white colonial mansion is spread over 25 acres and makes for a great view. It offers stylish interior decorations, artistically furnished rooms, classic verandahs, old model furniture, and modern amenities. The manicured lawns, gardens and open spaces are perfect hangouts during pleasant weather. One can easily lose track of time walking around admiring the beauty of the place. Just a 2-hour drive from Delhi, the Pataudi Palace is in Haryana.

Dusit Devarana

Very different from any other resort, Dusit Devarana stands out from the crowd like its name. A 5-star resort just 31 km from Delhi, offers an escape from the hustle-bustle of the city. They have a very interesting modern landscape and architecture, with beautiful grounds that can offer you the pleasure to stroll in amicable weather. Or dive into the pool for a cool experience. The great amenities and luxuries of the resort will ensure the utmost comfort during the stay. Overall, a very uncommon and differentiated experience for a weekend getaway.

So, make your plans for the weekend to visit one of these splendid places to make most of the turned weather for a fortunately cool experience in the middle of harsh summers.