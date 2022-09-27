Yash Chopra 90th birth anniversary: Evergreen movies of the filmmaker one must revisit

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@HEER_BADNAAM Remembering Yash Chopra on his 90th birth anniversary

Today marks the 90th birth anniversary of the legendary filmmaker Yash Chopra. He was born in a Punjabi Hindu Khatri family on 27 September 1932 in Lahore, Punjab. The Yash Chopra style once dominated the box office, depicting romance, emotion, stories of super-elites, melodic music, and songs filmed in exotic foreign locations. In his 5 decades of career, he has given us a series of blockbusters at the box office. From Raj-Simran to Veer-Zaara, the late director has given iconic love stories to Hindi cinema.

On his 90th birth anniversary, let's revisit the movies that will never grow old.

Jab Tak hai Jaan

This movie was the last venture of Yash Chopra. Released in 2012, the story revolved around Samar Anand (Shah Rukh Khan) a bomb disposal expert whose diary falls into the hands of an intern Akira Rai (Anushka Sharma); the diary recounts his time as a struggling immigrant in London and later details his whirlwind romance with Meera Thapar (Katrina Kaif). The genre of love and romance portrayed by the late filmmaker was something that nobody could recreate till date.

Image Source : TWITTER/@THOUGHTSOFSHAHRemembering Yash Chopra on his 90th birth anniversary

Veer-Zaara

Another blockbuster by the legendary director Veer-Zaara is an epic romantic drama starring Shah Rukh Khan and Preity Zinta as eponymous star-crossed lovers. Veer, an Indian Air Force officer falls head over heels with Zaara, the daughter of a Pakistani politician. When Veer decides to marry Zaara, he is falsely imprisoned in a Pakistani jail. Veer for the sake of love and respect for his beloved happily accepts the imprisonment and keeps shut until a lawyer Saamiya Siddiqui (Rani Mukherji) fights the case and helps the two reunite after decades.

Image Source : TWITTER/@THOUGHTSOFSHAHRemembering Yash Chopra on his 90th birth anniversary

Dil Toh Pagal Hai

Starring Shah Rukh Khan, Karisma Kapoor, and Madhuri Dixit, Dil Toh Pagal Hai is a hit movie released in 1997. The story revolves around the life of a musical troupe, whose lead female dancers get caught in a love triangle with their choreographer (SRK).

While Madhuri’s character changes after the return of her childhood friend (extended cameo by Akshay Kumar), Karishma’s character eventually has to sacrifice her love to let the other two realize the depth of their love.

Image Source : TWITTER/@SSAKASHOFFLRemembering Yash Chopra on his 90th birth anniversary

Darr

This movie is one of the finest romantic psychological thriller film directed and produced by Yash Chopra under his banner Yash Raj Films. Released in 1993, it became the third highest-grossing film. Darr received highly positive reviews from critics with praise for the screenplay, soundtrack, cinematography and the performances of the cast, with particular praise directed towards Juhi Chawla and Shah Rukh Khan's performances. This movie gave a peak to Shah Rukh Khan's career.

Image Source : TWITTER/@GAWD_SRKRemembering Yash Chopra on his 90th birth anniversary

Chandni

Chandni was released back in 1989 featuring Rishi Kapoor, Vinod Khanna, and the late Sridevi in the lead roles. The movie traces the life of Chandni Mathur, a charming woman who is torn between two suitors. Apart from the story, Chandni also won several hearts for its hit music including 'Mitwa', 'Mere Haathon Mein', and 'Mehbooba'. The eighties marked a professional setback in Yash Chopra's career, after a series of failed action movies, the late director decided to return to his roots and make a romantic musical, a film with all the hallmarks of what has come to be known as the "Yash Chopra style", heroine-oriented, romantic, emotional, depicting the lifestyle of the super-elite, with melodic music used in songs picturized in foreign locations.

Image Source : TWITTER/@AJAYPOUNDARIKRemembering Yash Chopra on his 90th birth anniversary

Yash Chopra took his last breath on 21st October 2012, he succumbed to death due to dengue fever.

Image Source : TWITTER/@KRISLOVESMOVIESRemembering Yash Chopra on his 90th birth anniversary

Also Read: Avatar Box Office Collection: James Cameron’s film smashes records; biggest re-release post pandemic

Also Read: Kajal Aggarwal and husband Gautam Kitchlu seek blessings at Tirumala temple | VIDEO

Latest Entertainment News