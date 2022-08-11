Yash arrives at Mysore Independence Day event amid 'rocking' chants from fans, waves tricolour

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Yash at an event in Mysore city

Yash mania was at full display as the KGF star arrived at an event in Mysore recently. As he walked on stage in his signature look, fans welcomed him with thunderous applause and chants. Moreover, fans kept shouting 'Rocking' at the top of their voices the whole time Yash was on stage. At times, Yash had to intervene and gesture silence from the stage to calm down his fans, but to no avail. The craze for Yash as seen at the event is like you have never seen before.

Yash welcomed amid 'rocking' chants from fans

Yash's fandom in Karnataka is really something and fans got a glimpse of it recently. He was in Mysore city for the Independence Day celebrations. When he arrived on stage, he was handed the tricolour and he waved it with pride. Fans were shouting 'Rocking' the whole time he was present at the event and the dignitaries could not be heard at times as they spoke. Videos from the time are going viral on social media. On the sidelines of the event, Yash was asked bout his look in the upcoming film. To which he said, "Wait and watch." Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai was also present at the event and greeted Yash.

Yash looks handsome in a casual look

Yash arrived at the Mysore event and looked handsome in casual wear. He sported a black T-shirt and denim with an orange jacket on top. He wore his signature glasses and has managed to keep his KGF look intact. The crowd cheered in unison for Yash as he spoke about his latest release KGF: Chapter 2 and its huge success pan-India. Karnataka Chief Minister also praised Yash during his speech.

Yash's upcoming film

After the box office success of KGF: Chapter 2, Yash's upcoming film, which will be his 19th project. The movie has created huge anticipation among the masses while details fo the project are awaited. The hashtag 'Yash 19' has been trending on social media in anticipation of the star's upcoming film. Speculation is that an announcement will be made soon in the regard.

